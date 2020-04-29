With the MIAA’s announcement that the spring season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the high school athletic careers of the Class of 2020 have officially come to an end. This week we look to celebrate the accomplishments of these seniors and send them off the right way despite the abrupt and unfortunate way their stories have ended. Today we honor the seniors of Triton Regional High School.
Championship breakthrough
While they won’t get to defend their title, the Triton boys seniors can take solace in knowing that the last opportunity they got to run outdoor track for the Vikings, they finished as state champions.
Last spring Triton enjoyed a historic season, winning the team’s first Cape Ann League title since 2011 before edging out Amesbury in the Division 4 EMass Championships to claim the program’s first state title. Then-junior Chatham Campbell was part of the title clinching 4x400 relay team, and others set to graduate who also scored that day included Keegan Ritchie (3rd, 2-mile), Tyler Stranc (4th, 800), Sergey Avery (4th, pole vault) and Josh Stevens (4th, javelin). Stranc, Keegan Ritchie and Nick Ritchie also helped lead the 4x800 relay to a third place finish, and Jonah Burd anchored the third-place 4x100 relay team.
With that group plus others like Ben Campbell, Aidan Gay-Killeen and a bunch of talented juniors and underclassmen, Triton would have likely been a contender to repeat as champs this spring. The same can be said for the girls track team, which would have returned three scorers — Emily Colby (4th, 200; 7th, javelin), Olivia Ritchie (5th, 400) and Kylie Lorenzo (7th, 2-mile), plus talented distance runner Laney Towle — from a team that placed fifth at states last year.
What a run
Triton softball’s seniors have enjoyed a special ride these past few years. Last year the Vikings broke through with one of their best seasons in program history, dethroning perennial power North Reading to win the Cape Ann League Kinney Division title on Senior Day before making it to extra innings in the Division 2 North Final. Those were obviously among the highlights, but there were so many smaller moments that made the Triton softball experience so special, a few of which seniors Katherine Quigley and Eve and Fay Paicos were kind enough to share.
There was the bus rides, the dancing and karaoke on the way to road games. There was walking out to the field playing “Pound the Alarm” by Nikki Minaj. There was the 33-5 win over Hamilton-Wenham and the time Quigley threw her curveball in a game for the very first time, striking out a Newburyport player in the process. There were the softball dads and their bottomless support, showing off each other’s bruises from the hitting machine, the “boom roasted” speech at the team banquet and dumping the water cooler on former coach Dave Dupere after winning the CAL.
But most important of all, “friendships that will last a lifetime.”
Business left unfinished
Triton baseball’s seniors deserved a chance to go out on their own terms. Last spring the Vikings fell victim to a slow start and couldn’t quite climb back into the postseason picture, finishing the year 8-12 after starting 0-4. This year’s Triton team looked set to do much better, with three players on the roster set to continue their careers in college (Jared Berardino, Assumption; Tyler Godfrey, MIT; Mark Anthony Glickman, Roger Williams) complemented by a deep and experienced group with talent all over the field. The team’s pitching would have been especially strong, with Andrew Maiuri joining Glickman and junior Cael Kohan to form a formidable one-two-three punch at the front of the rotation
Better than they found it
The boys and girls lacrosse programs have both enjoyed similar trajectories over the past few years, and the current seniors deserve a lot of credit for making sure they leave their respective programs in better shape than they found it. Two years ago both teams suffered through tough losing seasons, but last spring each side bounced back and enjoyed solid runs in the state tournament.
For the boys, Triton finished the season 11-9, upsetting higher seeded Winthrop 10-4 on the road in the first round before falling to eventual Division 3 North champion Dracut in the sectional quarterfinals. Mike Beevers earned CAL All-Star honors at defense and Wentworth-bound Drew Bouley was among the team’s top scorers, and this year’s team likely would have had a good shot at making it back to the tournament again.
For the girls, the Vikings went 12-8 and similarly upset their first round tournament opponent on the road, beating Mystic Valley 15-4 before losing in the sectional quarterfinals to league rival and perennial powerhouse Newburyport. Paige Volpone further established herself as one of the CAL’s top players, and the UVA-Wise commit was set to lead a potent offense, with all of last year’s top seven scorers back. Among that group were Volpone and fellow seniors Gianna Conte, Erin Power, Kerry Power and Jamie Bell, plus midfield and defense standouts like Sarah Burd and Allison Silva.
In their own words
Tyler Stranc, Triton boys track: “When we won states it was such a surreal experience. I remember that feeling watching the last couple events, every single one of us screaming our heads off for the 4x400. For me that day was a huge one for me because I broke two minutes in the open 800 and became the first non-senior boy to do so in school history. The memory of doing our final victory lap and taking the team photo is probably my favorite one I’ve made with the team. I also want to thank coach Joe Colbert, coach Tyler Colbert and coach Eaton for an amazing four years with the Triton team.”
Triton Regional 2020 Seniors
Baseball: Jared Berardino, Mark Anthony Glickman, Tyler Godfrey, Will Gundrum, Andrew Maiuri, Barry Nangle, Cody Wishart
Softball: Julia Boyle, Eve Paicos, Fay Paicos, Katherine Quigley, Kelly Sharkey
Boys Lacrosse: Mike Beevers, Drew Bouley, Jack Niska, Jacob Thissell, Harry Weston
Girls Lacrosse: Jamie Bell, Sarah Burd, Felicia Cardillo, Gianna Conte, Erin Power, Kerry Power, Allison Silva, Paige Volpone
Boys Tennis: Robert Maggiacomo, Ben Smith, Jack Sullivan
Girls Tennis: Adrianna Deeb, Linda Freeman, Ivy Huang, Julia Watson
Boys Track: Ben Campbell, Chatham Campbell, Aidan Gay-Killeen, Sam Orender, Keegan Ritchie, Nick Ritchie, Josh Stevens, Tyler Stranc, Michael Farago, Liam Murray, Sergey Avery, Jonah Burd, Armand Lucier, Kyle Nickerson, Kyle Noonan
Girls Track: Emily Colby, Sydney Johnson, Kylie Lorenzo, Olivia Ritchie, Laney Towle, Samantha Protopapas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.