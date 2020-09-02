This past decade saw some of the most successful girls tennis teams in area history, and leading the way were some outstanding players who made a profound difference on and off the court. Here are the best of the best of the last decade of girls tennis in Greater Newburyport.
Rachael Downey
Pentucket, 2012
Four-year starter from Groveland earned CAL All-Star honors all four years of high school, earning CAL MVP honors as a senior in 2012. Two-year captain. United States Tennis Association Nationals qualifier. Went on to play Division 3 college tennis at Simmons, earning Second Team All-Conference honors three times while leading the Sharks to a conference championship as a senior.
Coli Downey
Pentucket, 2015
Four-year starter at No. 1 singles for Pentucket. Three-time All-CAL selection. Two-time Daily News and CAL Player of the Year. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Boston Globe All-Scholastic. Reached North Sectional semifinals of individual state tournament in 2014. Two-year captain. Went on to play Division 2 college tennis at Stonehill, finishing with a 96-38 career record and as a two-time Third Team All-Conference selection.
Abbie Sartori
Amesbury, 2017
Four-year starter at No. 1 singles for Amesbury. Four-time Daily News All-Star and two-time Daily News MVP. Served as senior captain in 2017 and went 16-5 to help lead Amesbury girls tennis to first state tournament appearance in 20 years. Went 40-19 overall for high school career. Currently plays Division 1 college tennis at Merrimack College.
Emilie de Kanter
Newburyport, 2018
Four-year starter played No. 1 singles as a senior in 2018, helping lead Newburyport to most successful season in program history. Senior tri-captain went 16-5, helping lead Clippers to 19-3 record and appearance in Division 2 North Final. Won CAL Singles championship. Led Newburyport to back-to-back CAL Kinney titles. Currently attends college in the Netherlands.
Maggie Aulson
Pentucket, 2019
Six-year varsity player was true definition of perseverance. Named Daily News Sportsman of the Year in 2018 after playing entire junior season while undergoing cancer treatment. Three-time Daily News All-Star served as Pentucket’s No. 1 singles player as an underclassman. Two-year captain played key role in leading Pentucket to Division 3 North semifinals as a senior in 2019, picking up straight set victories against Lynnfield and Bishop Fenwick to help pull the upsets.
Sophie Page
Newburyport, 2019
Three-time Daily News All-Star played key role in leading Newburyport girls tennis to most successful stretch in program history. Helped Clippers win three straight CAL Kinney titles and reach back-to-back Division 2 North Finals in 2018 and 2019. Earned All-CAL honors at first doubles as a sophomore in 2017 and went 13-5 overall and undefeated against local competition at second singles in 2019. Won decisive points in tournament wins over Wilmington and Belmont in 2019.
Olivia Colby
Pentucket, 2021
Merrimac resident burst onto scene as a sophomore in 2019, taking over as Pentucket’s No. 1 singles player after not playing for the school as a freshman and immediately emerging as one of Cape Ann League’s top players. Named All-CAL and Daily News MVP. Went 14-2 overall. Led Pentucket on stunning tournament run, helping upset Lynnfield and Bishop Fenwick to reach Division 3 North semifinals. Highly decorated on USTA circuit. Missed junior season due to pandemic and will serve as senior captain next spring.
***
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
