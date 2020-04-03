NEWBURY — Owen Heffernan had high hopes for March. The Seton Hall sophomore and Triton Regional alumnus could see that his school’s men’s basketball program had its best shot at reaching the Final Four in years, and if it did he would get to see it all unfold up close as the team’s mascot.
For a while, everything was going according to plan. Seton Hall dominated the Big East and went into the last week of the season ranked in the top 10 with a chance to win its first outright regular season title. While the Pirates wound up having to settle for a share of the title with Creighton and Villanova after a tough last week, they were still expected to contend for the Big East Championship at Madison Square Garden and likely earn a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Then, in a matter of days, the coronavirus changed everything.
“I was on campus with one of my buddies watching the Big East games, and they canceled it at halftime,” said Heffernan, referring to the unfinished Big East Tournament quarterfinal game between Creighton and St. John’s played in an empty Madison Square Garden. “In the back of my head I knew they weren’t going to play the games. It was just a matter of time.”
While nothing is guaranteed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament — they call it March Madness for a reason — Seton Hall would have had as good a shot as any to make a deep run. If they had, Heffernan would likely be in Atlanta right now getting ready for the national semifinal game that was supposed to be played tomorrow at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It would have been an improbable breakthrough for a program that last reached the Final Four in 1989, but for those that knew him in high school, Heffernan being in this position at all might have seemed pretty unlikely too.
After all, the Newbury resident wasn’t a theater kid who did performing arts at Triton. So how did he wind up becoming the mascot for a major Division 1 athletics program?
Heffernan said it largely came down to a chance encounter during Seton Hall’s student activities fair his freshman year.
“This guy comes up to me and starts talking, he has a clipboard and asks me about who I’d talked to, and then he asks if I have any interest in trying out to be the mascot,” said Heffernan, who is studying diplomacy. “I wasn’t looking for it, but when he said it I was like sure why not?”
Soon after, Heffernan tried on the Pirate suit and discovered it fit, and over the past two years he has attended all manner of Seton Hall events.
“It wasn’t something I expected having the opportunity to do, but now that I am it’s so much fun,” Heffernan said. “It’s such a unique experience and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”
One of the highlights of Heffernan’s time as mascot was traveling to Chicago for last year’s Big East Women’s Basketball Championships, which he said was an amazing time and helped open his eyes to how much preparation goes into major sporting events. He also got to travel to Atlanta in January to help film a Marriott commercial for March Madness, where he would have appeared (in costume) alongside former Duke champion Grant Hill and mascots from other top programs. That commercial will unfortunately never air.
Between big trips like those, he’s also taken part in dozens of campus events, where his job is largely to liven things up and foster school spirit.
But for those wondering, no, he isn’t doing backflips or anything crazy like that.
“A lot of it is interacting with fans, taking pictures,” Heffernan said. “Seton Hall has a dance team and cheer team so I worked with them and learned a few dances and performed at halftime, but as far as acrobatics, no.”
“The thing is with the mascot, no one can see you so you can do whatever you want,” he continued. “You’re supposed to be as exaggerated and flamboyant as you can.”
Because Seton Hall had a senior mascot last year when Heffernan was a freshman, he didn’t get to attend the Big East Tournament in New York or the team’s NCAA Tournament game in Jacksonville, which the No. 10 seeded Pirates lost to No. 7 seeded Wofford 84-68. While he’ll have to wait another year before getting his opportunity, the Pirates are still expected to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth next year, so Heffernan hopes he and the school will get another shot at a big run soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.