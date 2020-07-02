As one of the area’s newest sports, lacrosse took off this past decade and our region became home to some of the most dominant teams in the entire state. It’s no surprise that a wealth of future college stars, including one future professional, graced our area fields with their talents during that stretch as well. Here is the Daily News All-Decade Girls Lacrosse Team.
First Team
Sara Nardone, Triton, Midfield, 2011: The top player in Triton girls lacrosse history. Four-year All-CAL selection was three-year captain and earned CAL Large MVP and All-Scholastic honors as a senior. Led Triton to CAL title in 2010. Remains Triton’s all-time leading scorer with 250 goals and 111 assists for 361 career points. Also a two-time All-State selection and an Academic All-American. Went on to play Division 1 college lacrosse at Navy.
Erin Curley, Triton, Midfield, 2011: Four-year starter helped lead Triton to most successful stretch in program history. Led Vikings to state tournament all four years and helped capture CAL championship in 2010. Two-time All-CAL selection. Finished with 191 goals and 24 assists for 215 career points. U.S. Lacrosse All-Academic selection. Went on to play Division 1 college lacrosse at Princeton.
Kayla O’Connor, Pentucket/Governor’s, Attack, 2013: Merrimac native was a standout for both Pentucket and Governor’s Academy. Scored 132 goals in two seasons at Pentucket, earning All-CAL honors as a sophomore in 2011 after taking CAL All-Star as a freshman in 2010. Went on to earn New England Prep School All-Star as a junior at Governor’s and then U.S. Lacrosse All-American honors as a senior in 2013. Played Division 1 college lacrosse at Boston College, helping lead the Eagles to the 2017 Division 1 national championship game after scoring 46 goals with 24 assists as a senior. Went on to play professionally in the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League.
Kiley Coffey, Governor’s, Attack, 2014: West Newbury native was an unstoppable offensive force throughout her time at Governor’s Academy, becoming a three-time All-ISL selection. Went on to star for Trinity College, becoming one of the top Division 3 players in the country. Led Bantams to two Division 3 national championship game appearances in 2015 and 2016. Earned IWLCA Division 3 First Team All-American as a senior in 2018 after leading NESCAC with 71 goals.
Julia Kipp, Newburyport, Attack, 2014: Unstoppable scorer helped lead Newburyport to 2014 Division 2 state championship. Earned All-CAL honors as a senior. Helped engineer three consecutive comeback wins in state tournament before scoring two goals in Newburyport’s state championship win over Bromfield. Tallied 95 goals and 28 assists as a senior. Finished with 209 goals and 80 assists for 289 career points. Also won 2013 Division 3 state title in girls soccer. Went on to play Division 3 college soccer at Union College.
Ali Peffer, Newburyport, Midfield, 2014: Dynamic playmaker was unstoppable offensively and played essential role in leading Newburyport to 2014 Division 2 state championship. Three-time All-CAL selection. Helped Clippers overcome 0-3 start in 2014 before rolling to program’s first state title. Scored game-winning goal in 7-6 win over Bromfield in state title game. Tallied 90 goals and 22 assists as a senior. Finished with 199 goals and 90 assists for 289 career points. Also won 2013 Division 3 state title in girls soccer. Went on to play Division 1 college lacrosse at Drexel University.
Erin Mikson, Pentucket, Midfield, 2017: Four-year starter is one of top players in Pentucket girls lacrosse history. Three-time All-CAL selection. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Pentucket’s all-time leading scorer with 166 goals and 113 assists for 279 career points. Scored 59 goals and 30 assists as a senior in 2017. Currently plays Division 2 college lacrosse at Saint Michael’s College, finishing among team’s leading scorers as a sophomore last spring.
Molly Rose Kearney, Newburyport, Midfield, 2018: One of the most dominant lacrosse players in area history. Four-time All-CAL selection. Two-time CAL Kinney MVP. Newburyport’s all-time leading scorer with 261 goals and 145 assists for 406 career points. Led Newburyport to consecutive undefeated regular seasons and Division 2 North championships in 2017 and 2018. Finished career with 96 goals and 55 assists for 151 points as a senior in 2018. Also a terrific defensive player, tallying 189 draw controls, 178 ground balls and 77 caused turnovers. Went on to play a post-grad year at the New Hampton School and now plays Division 1 college lacrosse at UMass Amherst.
Molly Laliberty, Newburyport, Goalie, 2018: Four-year starter was one of state’s top goalies. Two-time All-CAL pick also earned CAL All-Star as a sophomore. Named CAL Kinney co-MVP honors as a senior. Led Clippers to back to back undefeated regular seasons and consecutive Division 2 North championships in 2017 and 2018. Posted 534 saves on 895 shots for a 0.597 career save percentage. Brilliant student was also class salutatorian. Currently stars for Tufts University, where she ranked as one of the top goalies in the NESCAC this spring before season was cut short due to Covid-19.
Maggie Pons, Newburyport, Attack, 2020: The most prolific goal scorer of the past decade. Twice topped 100 goals in a season. Two-time All-CAL selection also earned CAL All-Star as a freshman in 2017. CAL Kinney MVP as a junior in 2019. Helped lead Newburyport to three straight Division 2 North Finals appearances, including consecutive undefeated regular seasons and Division 2 North titles in 2017 and 2018. Finished with 258 goals and 79 assists for 337 career points in only three seasons. Almost certainly would have become program’s all-time leading scorer and likely also would have earned third All-CAL and potentially second CAL Kinney MVP honor if senior season hadn’t been canceled due to Covid-19. Also great on draw controls, winning 331 for her career. Will play Division 1 college lacrosse at Cornell.
Second Team
Jen Rock, Triton, Attack, 2011: Picked up a lacrosse stick for the first time as a high school freshman and finished as one of program’s all-time greats. Three-year starter finished with 109 goals and 119 assists for 227 career points, good for second in program history. Three-time All-CAL. Led Triton to four straight tournament appearances and a CAL title in 2010. Went on to play Division 3 college basketball at RPI.
Chelsea Burke, Georgetown, Defense, 2013: Versatile standout did it all for Georgetown girls lacrosse. Named All-CAL as a senior midfielder after earning CAL All-Star honors as a junior and sophomore. Two-time team MVP. Went on to play Division 3 college lacrosse at Endicott, emerging as one of the program’s top defensive players of the past decade. Finished as a two-time First Team All-Conference selection, a two-time Division 3 All-Pilgrim Region Second Team selection, and as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2016. Led Gulls to two conference titles in 2014 and 2017. Brilliant student was also named Endicott Co-Female Student-Athlete of the Year in 2017.
Natalie Sullivan, Governor’s, Midfield, 2013: Byfield resident was among Governor’s Academy’s top players through early part of the decade. All-ISL selection. U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American in 2013. Team captain. Went on to play Division 3 college lacrosse at Union College, where she was a two-time Second Team Liberty League All-Star. Finished with 75 goals and 20 assists for 95 career points in 57 games.
Cescily Wheeler, Newburyport, Attack/Midfield, 2017: Two-year starter erupted onto scene as a junior, scoring 168 goals and 28 assists for 196 career points. Tallied 90 goals as a junior and 70 goals as a senior. Two-time All-CAL selection. Led Clippers to undefeated regular season and Division 2 North championship as a senior in 2017. Went on to play Division 1 college lacrosse at George Washington.
Skyla Lewis, Triton, Midfield, 2017: Dominant all-around offensive force was among league’s top scorers throughout high school. Two-time All-CAL selection. Named CAL All-Star as a sophomore. Finished fourth in program history with 172 goals and 38 assists for 210 career points. Helped lead Triton to a pair of state tournament appearances as an underclassman, including Division 2 North semifinal appearance in 2015.
Margaret Cote, Newburyport, Midfield/Defense, 2018: All-around midfielder was dominant on the draw control and played a major role in Newburyport’s success late in the decade. Two-time All-CAL selection. Earned CAL All-Star as a sophomore. Led Newburyport to consecutive undefeated regular seasons and Division 2 North titles in 2017 and 2018. Posted 227 draw controls, 156 ground balls and 59 caused turnovers on defense while tallying 67 goals and 55 assists for 122 career points offensively. Class valedictorian currently plays Division 1 college soccer at Harvard.
Jen Stuart, Newburyport, Defense, 2018: Four-year starter was among league’s top defenders throughout high school career. Earned CAL honors all four years of high school, finishing as a two-time All-CAL and two-time CAL All-Star selection. Played integral role in leading Newburyport to consecutive undefeated regular seasons and Division 2 North titles in 2017 and 2018. Tallied 129 ground balls, 53 caused turnovers and won 28 draw controls in career. Currently plays Division 3 college soccer at Trinity College.
Sarah Moore, Governor’s, Midfield, 2018: Georgetown resident was standout midfielder for Governor’s Academy. All-ISL selection as a senior and ISL Honorable Mention as a junior. Team captain and team MVP in 2018. Played four years of club lacrosse with the 3D New England Lacrosse Club. Currently plays Division 3 college lacrosse at Hamilton College, where she was a starting midfielder as a sophomore this spring before the season was canceled due to Covid-19.
Katie Hadden, Newburyport, Defense, 2019: Dominant defensive player stepped up on offense when called upon as a senior. Two-time All-CAL selection. Led Newburyport to three straight CAL Kinney titles and three straight Division 2 North Finals appearances, including consecutive undefeated seasons and Division 2 North titles in 2017 and 2018. Switched from defense to attack midway through senior season and scored 54 goals. Finished career with 61 goals and 12 assists for 73 career points. Posted 53 ground balls, 40 caused turnovers and won 35 draw controls. Currently plays Division 2 college lacrosse at Franklin Pierce.
Paige Volpone, Triton, Midfield, 2020: Four-year starter helped lead Triton’s impressive turnaround late in the decade. Earned All-CAL honors as a junior after leading Triton back to state tournament in 2019. Also earned CAL All-Star honors as a sophomore. Tallied 43 goals and 19 assists for team-best 62 points as a junior. Finished career with 87 goals and 30 assists for 117 career points in three seasons, good for sixth in program history. Would have likely earned a second All-CAL honor and moved into the top five of Triton’s career scoring list if not for this spring’s cancelation due to Covid-19. Committed to play Division 2 college lacrosse at the University of Virginia – Wise.
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
