The Greater Newburyport area has always boasted a proud running tradition, and this past decade a new crop of running greats emerged to etch their place in local history. Today we look at the top cross country and distance runners of the 2010s. Then on Monday we’ll look at the top track and field performers outside of the distance events, including the sprinters, mid-distance runners, hurdlers, jumpers and throwers.
Michaela Halloran
Amesbury, 2018
Holds Amesbury school records in 1,000 (3:06.78), mile (5:14) and 2-mile (11:10.13). Two-time divisional champion in 2-mile. Helped Amesbury girls track to Division 4 outdoor championship and indoor and outdoor state relay championships in 2018. Placed fourth in 2-mile and sixth in 1,000 at indoor Division 5 meet, sixth in 2-mile at All-States and 14th at New Englands, then placed first in 2-mile and fifth in mile at outdoor Division 4 meet, fourth in 2-mile at All-States and 18th in 3,200 meters at New Englands as a senior in 2018. Placed third in mile, sixth in 2-mile and 10th in 4x800 at indoor Division 5 meet and 10th at All-States in mile, then placed first in 2-mile and sixth in mile at outdoor Division 4 meet and ninth in 2-mile at All-States as a junior in 2017. Placed second in mile and fifth in 2-mile at outdoor Division 4 meet and 12th at All-States in 2-mile as a sophomore in 2016. Placed ninth in mile and 10th in 4x800 at outdoor Division 4 meet as freshman in 2015. Currently competes for Holy Cross.
Rebecca Morse
Pentucket, 2012
Holds school record in 2-mile (11:16.94) and in two relays. Earned CAL Cross Country Runner of the Year honors and placed second at Division 5 meet and 37th at Division 2 All-States as a senior in 2011. Placed third at Division 5 meet and 14th at All-States as a junior in 2010. Placed second at indoor CAL Championships and Division 3 meet in 2-mile and 17th at All-States as junior in 2011. Placed 10th at 2010 New Balance Indoor Nationals as member of distance medley relay team. Won outdoor CAL title in 2-mile and placed second at Division 3 meet and 10th at All-States as junior in 2011. Went on to run for Quinnpiac.
Maddie Quigley
Triton, 2016
Holds Triton school record in 2-mile (11:17.29). Three-time All-State qualifier in cross country. Won CAL championship as senior in 2015, helping lead Vikings to program’s first league title in 29 years. Earned CAL Runner of the Year honors and went on to place third at Division 5 meet and 15th at Division 2 All-States. Three-time CAL champion in 2-mile (twice indoors, once outdoors) and a three-time All-State qualifier in event. Placed third in 2-mile at indoor Division 4 meet and 21st at All-States and then ninth in 2-mile at outdoor Division 3 meet as a senior in 2016. Placed fifth in 2-mile at indoor Division 4 meet and 21st at All-States and then third at outdoor Division 2 meet and 23rd at All-States as a junior. Went on to run for the University of New Hampshire.
Lucy Gagnon
Newburyport, 2020
Holds Newburyport school record in mile (5:07.84), breaking record that had previously stood for nearly two decades, along with records in 1,000 (3:01.98), 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley relay. Among Newburyport’s top cross country runners for last three years, finishing fourth at CAL Championships and ninth at Division 4 meet to help lead Clippers to 2019 Division 4 title. Went on to place 41st at Division 2 All-States and also placed 26th at All-States in 2018. Joined track program as a junior and immediately broke out as a star. Four-time CAL champion (twice in indoor mile, once each in indoor 4x400 and 4x800) placed second Division 4 meet in 2019 before winning Division 4 title this past winter. Placed sixth in mile at All-States and ninth at New Englands in 2020. Named Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month for this past January. Will attend Williams College this coming fall.
Ellie Gay-Killeen
Triton, 2022
Emerged as arguably area’s top distance runner as far back as her eighth grade year. Three-time Division 5 medalist and All-State qualifier has led Triton to back-to-back undefeated CAL title seasons and a Division 5 championship. Was area’s top finisher at Division 5 meet as an eighth grader in 2017, placing sixth overall, and went on to place 20th at Division 2 All-State meet. Earned Daily News MVP honors as a freshman in 2018 after leading Vikings to unbeaten season, placing first at Frank Mooney Invitational, third at CAL Championships, fifth at Division 5 meet and 13th at All-States. Most recently finished second at CAL Championships and fourth at Division 5 meet, helping Vikings take first as a team in both meets, and then 32nd at All-States to help Triton finish third overall.
Phoebe Rubio
Pentucket, 2022
Burst onto scene as a freshman and has since established self as one of top distance runners in school history. Earned Daily News Girls Cross Country MVP honors this past fall after placing third at CAL Championships, second at Division 5 meet and 11th at Division 2 All-States, the highest finish by a local runner at All-States this decade. Also placed fifth at CALs, eighth at Division 5 meet and 31st at All-States as a freshman in 2018. For track, placed fourth in 1,000 at indoor Division 4 meet this past winter after placing third in mile at outdoor Division 4 meet to qualify for All-States last spring. Also qualified for All-States in 1,000 as a freshman during 2019 indoor season after placing third at Division 4 meet.
Siobhan O’Keefe
Pentucket, 2018
Ranked as Pentucket’s No. 1 runner her junior and senior years for cross country, earning CAL Runner of the Year honors as a senior in fall of 2017. Placed fourth at CAL Championships, seventh at Division 5 meet and 36th at Division 2 All-States. Placed third in mile and sixth in 2-mile at indoor CAL Championships, going on to place 10th in both events at Division 4 meet in 2018. Currently stars for Stonehill College, where she earned First Team All-Northeast-10 honors this past fall after placing seventh at conference championships. Went on to place third at NCAA Division 2 Northeast Regionals before competing at NCAA Division 2 Championships.
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year competing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
