ROWLEY — The arrival of winter was always an exciting time for the Lindholm family, as the cold temperatures inevitably meant the start of backyard hockey season.
Thanks to the homemade rink built outside their Rowley home, Brady and Ryan Lindholm practically grew up on the ice. As often as they could, the twins would invite over neighborhood friends and Triton Youth Hockey teammates for tournaments and 3 on 3 sessions that could easily last until sundown.
“We played for hours,” Brady said.
“All day almost,” Ryan added. “We’d come inside for a quick lunch break and go right back.”
The bonds forged on that small backyard ice have remained strong to this day, and now those kids have grown up, stuck together and helped lead Triton boys hockey to its best three-year stretch since the early 1990s. The Lindholm brothers have been right at the center of that success, and now the two seniors are hoping to help deliver the program’s first Cape Ann League title since 2012.
Same name, different game
Like most twins, the Lindholm brothers have a lot in common. The two are very close, share the same friend group and are equally passionate about hockey. But in other key ways they are a lot different, starting with their respective roles on the ice.
Brady, who wears the C for the Vikings, has been among the team’s top defensemen for the past three years and now has a strong case for being the best defender in the league. A CAL All-Star as a junior, Lindholm played an essential role in helping Triton to the Division 2 North Final and has ably stepped in for graduated Daily News MVP Tyler Godfrey as the team’s leader on the blue line.
“He’s just patient with the puck, he knows how to play the game,” said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. “He’s a good passer, if he wants to get up ice he can get up ice and start moving and turn defensemen, and he plays a lot of minutes and we need him out there. He’s a calming force out there.”
Ryan, an assistant captain, plays forward and has been a consistent offensive contributor since his sophomore year. This year he has three goals in five games, including two in the team’s thrilling 4-4 tie against archrival Newburyport.
Both of those goals were huge for Triton too. The first came early in the second period to put Triton up 3-1, and then after Newburyport rallied back to take a 4-3 lead in the third, Ryan struck again with a shorthanded goal to tie the score and help the Vikings pull out the draw.
The twins’ different positions is partially a product of their time on the backyard rink. Each said they naturally gravitated towards their respective positions, with Ryan adopting a more offensive mindset while Brady found himself better on the blue line. The two also acknowledge they have their own unique personalities — Brady’s the serious one, Ryan’s the funny one — but are equally committed when it’s time to get on the ice.
Sticking together
From backyard tournaments to a state championship run at the youth level, Triton hockey’s core has been building towards success for a long time. But like most great youth teams, the question was how many of the team’s players would inevitably move on to prep school.
In Triton’s case, most opted to stick around, and it didn’t take long before the results started to shine through.
After missing the state tournament as freshmen in 2017-18, the Lindholm brothers and their teammates helped spark an impressive turnaround as sophomores. The Vikings finished 15-6-2 and reached the Division 2 North semifinals, the program’s deepest run in decades, and capped off the year with seven straight blowout wins, including a shocking 5-1 upset of top seeded Masconomet in the sectional quarterfinal.
“When we played Masco not a lot of people expected us to win that game, so to beat them 5-1, that was big for us a team,” Ryan said. “Then to beat them again the following year in overtime, that will be in my memory for a long time.”
Last year’s Triton squad wound up advancing to the Division 2 North Finals following their encore upset of Masco, finishing the program’s best season since 1990 at 17-5-2. If not for the pandemic this year’s team might have made it even further, but after almost getting shut down entirely, the Lindholm brothers are grateful they’ll have the chance to finish their careers the right way — on the ice, together. Just like always.
“It means a lot because it’s the last chance we all get to play together, and not just me and Ryan, all of us who have been playing together,” Brady said. “It speaks a lot for our pride. We all wanted to win together, as a family.”
“To have one last run together as a family, that’s important to all of us,” Ryan said.
Triton hockey to resume today
After getting shut down for about a week and a half due to a close contact, Triton boys hockey is scheduled to end its COVID-19 pause and get back on the ice today, athletic director Tim Alberts confirmed on Tuesday. The Vikings currently stand at 4-0-1 on the year and have two huge league games against Newburyport coming up soon. Triton and Newburyport will first meet on Saturday at 2 p.m. and then again on Monday at 3 p.m., and the two games will most likely determine which school claims the Cape Ann League crown.
