The Amesbury boys soccer program needed a shot in the arm. The team has struggled for as long as anyone can remember, recording three consecutive winless seasons and only two wins total since 2012.
The struggles go back even further than that, and despite multiple coaching changes and efforts by the city to boost soccer in the community, the losses have continued to mount.
Amesbury needed to make a bold move, and this past offseason the school did just that, bringing in Madison MacLean as the program’s new head coach.
In all conventional respects, MacLean is exactly the type of coach a struggling program like Amesbury needs. She’s a 24-year-old former Division 1 college player who was been a part of highly competitive teams throughout her playing career. She is also an Amesbury High graduate and has long aspired to lead her own program.
Yet even in 2020, MacLean’s hire is still somewhat unconventional. Across the state there are only a handful of women serving as head coach of a varsity boys program, and she is currently the only one at a Greater Newburyport school.
While MacLean recognizes that her position is unique, she says she didn’t set out to break any barriers. To her, coaching is coaching, and the Amesbury job offered a great opportunity.
“I never thought about it as boys vs. girls,” said MacLean, who graduated from Amesbury High in 2015 and played college soccer at the University of New Hampshire. “I looked at it as another opportunity to coach.”
The biggest challenge for MacLean early on has been working to root out the program’s deeply engrained culture of losing. When you go more than a decade without ever winning more than one game per season, bad habits tend to proliferate. So MacLean’s first order of business was to show her players how successful programs are supposed to operate and then hold them to those higher standards.
“Playing at a high level I know what practices look like, I know the accountability that has to be held for players and coaches, so taking that experience and bringing it to high school is going to make a big difference,” MacLean said. “I think the boys have seen a big difference in how things are structured. I’m running practices as if we’re at an elite level, and I think the boys respect that.”
As for why the Amesbury boys have struggled for so long, MacLean said she doesn’t think talent is the problem. The team has always featured plenty of standout athletes and it draws from essentially the same pool of families as the Amesbury girls, who have become a statewide powerhouse over the past decade and have won four consecutive Division 4 North championships. The difference between the two programs is cultural, she said, and once the boys start to develop a more team-oriented culture, she expects things will begin to improve.
“The team chemistry on the girls side has been awesome. [Coach Adam Thibodeau] really promoted that on his side and you could see that reflected in its play,” MacLean said. “And they obviously have had talent every year, so once we figure out the team climate for the boys and try to figure out how to work together, that’s going to be the turning point for the team.”
While the results aren’t quite showing up on the scoreboard yet — Amesbury is 0-3 to start the season — the Indians have definitely passed the eye test. Opposing coaches and fans have commented after each game how much better Amesbury looks, and that the Indians are now playing competitively against CAL competition in a way they haven’t in years.
Amesbury still has a lot of work to do, but by all accounts the Indians finally seem to be on the right track after more than a decade in the wilderness.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
