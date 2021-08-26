Angelina Moroz is a rising superstar in the youth softball community.
Haven’t heard the name yet? Well, get familiar, because you’ll certainly be hearing a lot about her over the coming years.
At just 13 years old, and a rising eighth grader at the Pentucket Middle School, the Merrimac native is just getting back from a spectacular tournament down in South Carolina last week. A power-hitting first baseman and pitcher who stands at an impressive 5-foot-11, she was selected to play on an All-American team last week as part of the Softball Youth program and got the chance to compete against some of the top players in her age group from around the country.
It was an opportunity unlike anything she’d experienced before.
“You can register online to try and make the team and you send them videos of yourself playing,” said Moroz. “There were around 200 people that registered and only 80 made it in. My friend registered for it a month before I did and she told me that she thought I would make the team, so I kind of trusted her and did it. I really wasn’t expecting much from it, but was definitely excited when I made the team.
“I was use to playing girls from Massachusetts and Vermont and Connecticut, so it was really nice to play against people from all over the country.”
If there were nerves down in South Carolina, Moroz didn’t show them.
In four games with her All-American team, she batted a whopping .675 with a home run, three triples and five RBI and won the team’s slugger award. Her team went 3-0 in pool play, but lost in the elimination bracket on the tournament’s final day.
But that wasn’t all.
She also competed in the tournament’s home run derby, and smashed five over-the-fence homers to place third. That was certainly a highlight for Moroz, who before the trip was just coming off a successful season for the RIP City USA 12U club team based out of Salisbury.
And besides her club, she also plays up an age group for the 14U Pentucket team.
“It was a really great experience,” said Moroz. “I got to meet people from all over the country and was paired up with girls from Maryland and Texas and all over.
“I definitely thought I was going to be a lot more stressed out, but I had a really good coach who calmed me down. It was fun, I think I played the best that I could.”
She certainly did.
Just on Wednesday, Moroz found out that she’s been recruited to play for the even-more-prestigious Softball Youth Elite team because of her performance last week. How it works is Softball Youth holds eight four-day All-American tournaments around the country each year. That in and of itself is a big honor to make, but the top performers from each of those events then get chosen by their coaches to make the Youth Elite team.
Basically, Moroz is the cream of the crop for her age group.
“I’ve been playing softball since the third grade,” said Moroz. “I just love playing it because it can be a really challenging sport. It takes a lot of practice to be really good.”
And, even at a young age, Moroz has already put in a lot of practice.
She’s been playing for Rip City for the past two years, and last year the club traveled to play 90 games across 20 tournaments.
But Moroz is simply doing what she loves, and it certainly helps when you’re really good at it.
“I really just love playing softball,” she said. “I would love to keep playing for a long time and one day go to college to play.”
