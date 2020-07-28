Sports experiment is worth continuing

This entire experiment – and it is an experiment – was a going to have its lava-like explosions.
Sports, our national obsession, versus the pandemic, our national fear, are doing battle and today, in the early rounds, the pandemic is ahead on points.
The news out of the Florida Marlins was not good. Eight players and two coaches tested positive with COVID-19.
Two games were postponed Monday tonight. The Marlins at Baltimore and the Yankees game in Philadelphia, where the Marlins just were.
It was, well, scary news.
"I hope it scares [everybody in baseball]," said Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke via a pregame Zoom call on Monday afternoon. "We can be better."
The see-I-told-you-so’s are everywhere. In the millions.
In fact, many people in our profession – sports writing – seem to be enjoying the bad news more than your average person. The irony is that some of those said sportswriters will get pink slips if postponements turn to cancellations.
I’m not a doctor. Fortunately, neither are the sports writers hoping for cancellation of sports for the next six months.
Of course, when Marlins players tested positive the blame game started, which means it is usually centered the top with President Donald Trump and the governors which opened their states a little to boldly, the consensus was baseball in 2020 was dead.
The "Florida," as in the Republican governor, blew it.
Did a Marlins player or two do something stupid? Were a few too lax?
Remember, one of the MLB's guidelines was the players had some freedom to roam, that they were to act like grown adults and go the extra mile when it comes to social distance and wearing masks.
The NBA and NHL have had no such issues ... yet ... as they attempt to finish their regular seasons and championship runs. The NBA is in Orlando and the NHL in Toronto and Edmonton.
The MLB, which seems to relish the fact that owners and players rarely agree on anything, couldn't agree on a "bubble" and thus chose to travel in their immediate regions.
Sure, everything about this is disjointed and weird. The cutouts of fans are going to take a while to get used to, never mind understand. The emotion, which is a given here in Boston, isn't even close to what we're used to.
But it's worth trying, right?
Of course it is. The scare tactics and deaths updates are constant and probably not going away. In fact, they'll be picking up steam as people, a lot in my business, actually root against games of any kind being played.
We're still walking on eggshells -- players, coaches, media and TV fans.
We're at least a few weeks away from the new normal being, well, normal. But it can happen.
"You can't bump fists," said Roenicke. "A guy hits home run and he just does it. It's hard to follow. You have to keep reminding them. Do not go into nightclubs and bars ... I was walking around town to a bookstore a few days ago and I said, 'Is it OK for me to do this?' "
Experiments take time being perfected. Baseball is far, far from it the last week of July in 2020.
If it blows up and say, two teams have 10 or so players test positive, then baseball will end in 2020.
If this can be controlled, with more strict following of the guidelines by players and coaches, maybe the season will happen in its 60-game entirety.
Here's hoping the only explosions are off the bats or 100 mph per fastballs. We need some semblance of normalcy here and right now pro sports may be our only option.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
