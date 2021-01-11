Pentucket takes the ice!
Following a two-week COVID-19 pause and multiple game postponements, the Pentucket hockey team finally got on the ice Sunday evening for its season opener and picked up a convincing 4-1 win over Rockport. Richie Hardy scored two goals to lead the way, with Jack Stewart and Nolan Gorski adding goals, Nolan Cole tallying an assist and goalie Ben Guertin making 18 saves. Pentucket is now 1-0 on the season.
Tatro records hat trick
James Tatro had himself a day for Triton hockey on Saturday, scoring three goals to lead the Vikings to a convincing 6-2 win over Lynnfield. In addition, Ben Rennick and Trevor Quigley each had a goal and an assist, Ryan Lindholm had a goal, Brady Lindholm had three assists and Cael Kohan had two assists. Sophomore goalie Wes Rollins made 24 saves in the win. Triton is now 2-0 on the season and is next scheduled to face Pentucket on Saturday night.
Defensive dominance
Newburyport girls basketball put the clamps on Hamilton-Wenham early and jumped out to a huge lead, eventually cruising to a 45-16 win on Friday. Abigail Gillingham was the top scorer with 10 points and Jacqueline Doucette added nine points as the Clippers improved to 2-0.
Pentucket stays perfect
After its original game against Amesbury was postponed, Pentucket girls basketball worked out a replacement game with Lynnfield and picked up a convincing 58-39 win on Friday to improve to 2-0. Abby Dube continued her impressive start to the year with a team-high 10 points and Arielle Cleveland and Lana Mickelson each had nine points.
Odoy strong in return
After an injury-plagued junior year, Kyle Odoy returned to the lineup and led Triton boys basketball to a 53-40 opening night win against Rockport on Friday. Odoy led the Vikings with 18 points, Quintin McHale added 11 points and Dylan Wilkinson had 10 points to lead the way.
Royals win again
Coming off a hard-fought win on opening night, the Georgetown boys basketball team enjoyed another strong showing in Friday’s 63-56 win over North Reading. Justin Murphy led the Royals with a team-high 18 points, with Harrison Lien and Grant Lyon adding 10 points while Quinn Nicholas had seven points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Georgetown is now 2-0 on the year.
Weekend postponements
Due to various COVID-19 related issues at Hamilton-Wenham, this weekend’s Newburyport boys basketball and Pentucket boys hockey games against the Generals were postponed. The Clippers will next play Manchester Essex on Monday at 6 p.m., and following Sunday’s opener Pentucket hockey has another regularly scheduled game against Hamilton-Wenham coming up on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Triton swimming splits against NR
The Triton boys and girls swimming and diving teams split their virtual meets against North Reading on Thursday night, with the boys winning 88-54 while the girls lost 95-73. Austin Hyer and Henry Brien led the boys with two individual and two relay wins each, with Owen Brosch and Josh Burrell also helping win two relays, while Abriana Cronstom, Grace Chapman and Georgia Cobb each had one individual and one relay win each for the girls.
