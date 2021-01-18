Amesbury returns!
After a two-week pause mandated by the Amesbury School Committee, the Amesbury boys basketball team finally began its season on Sunday, picking up a hard-fought 73-64 win over Rockport despite a 31-point outburst by Rockport star Bowen Slingluff. The Indians were led by Cam Keliher, who scored 21 points with three 3-pointers and also went a perfect 8 for 8 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to close out the game. Kyle Donovan also had 14 points and Matt Heidt had 13 points in the win. Amesbury (1-0) will be back in action Tuesday when the Indians host Georgetown, and the girls basketball team is expected to make its season debut on Tuesday against Newburyport.
Making it rain
Newburyport boys basketball was firing on all cylinders from behind the arc on Sunday, knocking down 11 3-pointers as a team en route to a 60-52 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Jacob Robertson made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the way, with Ronan Brown adding 11 points on three 3-pointers and Jack Fehlner had seven points on a pair of threes. With the win Newburyport is now 5-0 on the season and will be at Rockport on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
Tatro, Quigley pile it on
Triton hockey racked up the goals early and often in Saturday’s 7-4 win over Pentucket, with James Tatro playing a role in six of the team’s goals while defenseman Trevor Quigley had a hand in five. Tatro scored four goals with two assists to lead the offense while Quigley had two goals and three assists, and the Vikings also got a goal from Ben Rennick and assists from Brady Lindholm and Cael Kohan. Richie Hardy had a hat trick for Pentucket, Nick Kutcher had a goal, Jack Stewart had three assists and John Hurley and Mike Doucette each had one assists.
Hardy closing in
With his hat trick on Saturday against Triton and Sunday’s two-goal, one-assist performance in the team’s 5-2 win over Rockport, Pentucket senior Richie Hardy is now one point away from tying Billy Bomba for Pentucket’s all-time career scoring record. Hardy currently has 57 goals and 62 assists for 119 career points and can match or surpass Bomba (57-63-120) on Wednesday when Pentucket takes on North Reading.
In addition to Hardy’s two goals, Pentucket also got goals from Jack Nottingham, Cam Smith and Noah Parmenter as well as two assists from Nick Kutcher in the win over Rockport.
Murphy goes off!
Georgetown’s Justin Murphy caught fire on Friday night, draining six 3-pointers to score 25 points while leading his Royals to a 62-54 win over key CAL Baker competitor Manchester Essex. Sophomore Grant Lyon also had a terrific performance, scoring 18 points at forward to help the Royals improve to 5-0. Georgetown looks to take another big step towards the CAL Baker title when it takes on Amesbury on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Pentucket still unbeaten
The Pentucket girls basketball team picked up another convincing win on Friday, beating Manchester Essex 57-30. Arielle Cleveland scored a team-high 17 points with three 3-pointers, and Mackenzie Currie added 11 points as the team improved to 5-0 on the season. Pentucket will look to make it six in a row on Tuesday when the team hosts Lynnfield at 5 p.m.
Newburyport skiing splits
The Newburyport girls ski team hit the hill at Bradford for its first race of the season last Friday, splitting the team’s meets with a 70-65 win over Manchester Essex and a 118-17 loss to Masconomet. The top finisher for the Clippers was Lily Chorebeanian, who took 11th overall out of all league competitors (24.25), followed by Avery Kelleher (23rd, 25.59) and Ana Lynch (36th, 26.24).
Triton swimming sweeps
The Triton boys swimming and diving team improved to 2-0 on the season while the girls picked up their first win in a sweep of Manchester Essex last Wednesday. The boys won 87-28, with Austin Hyer and Henry Brien each winning two individual races and taking part in two relay wins while Owen Brosch and Ethan Merrill each won one individual race and at least one relay. The girls won 122-22 thanks to four-win performances by Georgia Cobb and Abriana Cronstrom along with three combined wins each by Grace Chapman and Peyton Gibbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.