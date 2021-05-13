Inaugural game postponed
After waiting so long to finally make their varsity debut, the Amesbury boys lacrosse team will have to wait a couple of days longer after Wednesday’s inaugural game was postponed due to a COVID-19 issue within the Manchester Essex program. Amesbury will now instead debut on Friday at home against North Reading at Landry Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.
Agganis Games are on
Following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Agganis All-Star Games will return this summer, with the festivities set to run from Sunday, June 20 to Wednesday, June 23, at Manning and Fraser Field in Lynn and at Lynn Classical High School.
“We are very pleased to get the games back on the schedule,” said Agganis Games Director Paul Halloran. “Canceling them last year was unavoidable, but it was our strong desire to not miss a second year.”
This year’s games will feature a softball/baseball doubleheader, as well as boys and girls soccer, lacrosse, basketball and football games. Nominations of senior all-stars can be sent to agganisfoundation1955@gmail.com by May 23. The sport should be included in the subject line of the email, and only nominations from coaches and athletic directors will be considered.
Francoeur in U.S. Open contention
Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur will have an opportunity to qualify for the U.S. Open after placing in the top five at Tuesday’s local qualifying event at Ledgemont Country Club in Seekonk. The former St. John’s Prep star shot a 72 to place fourth overall, earning an opportunity to advance to the final qualifying events that will be held on June 7. Should Francoeur rank among the top finishers there, he would then earn the opportunity to compete in the 121st U.S. Open, which will take place at Torrey Pines in California from June 17-20.
Locals in NEWMAC final
This weekend’s NEWMAC baseball championship series will have a local flavor, with area standouts suiting up for both Babson College and Wheaton College. Former Triton standout Thomas Lapham is the starting second basemen for Babson while Georgetown resident Zach Begin is a relief pitcher for Wheaton, who has thrown four scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Lyons. The two sides will play a best-of-three series from May 15-16.
Laliberty to Sweet 16
Newburyport’s Molly Laliberty is in the midst of a fantastic junior season for Tufts women’s lacrosse, and now the former Clipper standout has her Jumbos into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division 3 women’s lacrosse tournament. This past weekend she made eight saves to help Tufts to a 23-7 win over Cabrini in the second round, and this Saturday Tufts will take on Roger Williams with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
Buccheri leads Lasell
Former Triton lacrosse standout Colby Buccheri is headed to the NCAA Division 3 men’s lacrosse tournament. The Lasell men’s lacrosse senior helped his team capture the GNAC championship, scoring three goals with an assist in his team’s 15-7 win over Norwich on Saturday, and now the Lasers will face York (PA) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
NYH Mite Hockey
Registration for the Newburyport Youth Hockey Mite Instructional Hockey Program is now open. For more information visit www.nyhl.org or call coach Dick Tierney at 978-465-0128.
