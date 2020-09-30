Amesbury, Georgetown golf drop openers
The Amesbury and Georgetown golf teams each dropped their season openers on Tuesday, with Amesbury losing to Rockport 132-81 while Georgetown fell to Ipswich 97-83. Amesbury was led by Brady Landry with 17 points and Ian Pelletier and Billy Sprounis were tied for second on the team with 15 points each. Amesbury (0-1) will next host Ipswich at Amesbury Country Club and Georgetown (0-1) will host Manchester Essex at Black Swan. Both of those matches will take place Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
The Back Nine closes
Amid a difficult economic climate and faced with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, The Back Nine Tavern at the Rowley Country Club announced last month that it has closed its doors. In sign posted at the business shared on social media, the restaurant said it’s last day would be Aug. 31. “We have appreciated your patronage and wish you happiness. We will keep you informed of future endeavors,” the sign read.
Locals leading NECC esports
The Northern Essex Community College Esports team has begun its fall season, and so far two locals have ranked among the team’s top performers. Georgetown’s Jason McDonald, who goes by the gamertag FreakyJ, earned Player of the Game honors after leading NECC to a 3-0 shutout of Lakeland University (WI) in Overwatch, helping sweep all three phases of the map by scores of 3-0, 3-0 and 2-0.
Meanwhile, Newburyport’s Eli Abbott (Bigdaddy25477) earned a forfeit win in Madden and will play his first competition this coming week.
Captains Corner
With fall sports set to return this week, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com once tryouts begin this Friday or any time after captains have been selected if they have not been already. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Apple Harvest Run
This year’s 31st annual Apple Harvest Run will be held virtually due to the pandemic, and those who register can complete the 5-mile, 5K or children’s 1-mile fun run on their own anytime between Oct. 4-18. Registration is $30 for the 5-mile and 5K and $15 for the children’s 1-mile fun run, and all proceeds will benefit educational programs at the Dr. John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury. For more information, visit http://www.appleharvestrun.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.