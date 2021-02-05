Sports in a Minute: Amesbury girls basketball clinches CAL Baker title with win over Manchester Essex

Amesbury girls clinch CAL Baker
The Amesbury girls basketball team officially clinched the CAL Baker championship on Thursday night, beating Manchester Essex 46-38 to claim the program’s third straight league title. Avery Hallinan had a team-high 14 points, McKenna Hallinan added 10 points, and Gabby Redford and Olivia DeLong had eight points each as the Indians improved to 5-1 on the season. With Amesbury’s win and Hamilton-Wenham’s loss to Ipswich, the Indians took a 3.5 game lead over both the Hornets and the Generals with three or fewer league games remaining. Amesbury will next face Newburyport in a non-league game Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Amesbury snaps skid
The Amesbury boys basketball team got back into the win column on Thursday, beating Manchester Essex 58-54 to snap a five-game losing streak. Cam Keliher led the way with six 3-pointers for a game-high 23 points, Rocco Kokinacis added 14 points and Matthew Welch had 12 points. Amesbury (2-5) will be back in action on Friday with a non-league game against Newburyport starting at 5:30 p.m.
Captains Corner
With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
