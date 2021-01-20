Amesbury stymied in debut
The Amesbury girls basketball team made its long awaited return to the court on Tuesday after the Amesbury School Committee imposed a two-week pause, but its opponents from Newburyport made sure the Indians’ debut wasn’t a pleasant one. Newburyport turned in another dominating defensive performance to beat Amesbury 46-18, holding the Indians to only five made baskets the entire game. Abigail Gillingham scored a season-high 20 points to lead the Clippers, and Avery Hallinan was responsible for the majority of her team’s scoring production, scoring 10 points to lead the Indians. Newburyport (5-0) will now look ahead to its showdown with six-time defending CAL Kinney champion Pentucket next Tuesday, while Amesbury (0-1) will aim to bounce back Friday against Lynnfield.
Pentucket boys hoops returns
After going on a two-week COVID-19 pause on the eve of the regular season, the Pentucket boys basketball team returned to practice on Tuesday and is now gearing up for its long awaited season debut this Friday against North Reading. Pentucket will open at home at 6 p.m. and will face a North Reading team that is now 1-5 following last night’s loss to Manchester Essex.
Royals, Vikings pause
While Amesbury and Pentucket saw their teams get back on the court this week, Georgetown and Triton now have a couple of teams on pauses of their own. Georgetown athletic director Ryan Browner confirmed that both the boys and girls basketball teams are paused for the time being, and Triton athletic director Tim Alberts confirmed the girls basketball team was as well due to a close contact with an opponent. Georgetown’s programs could both return by Jan. 26 against Hamilton-Wenham, with the boys (5-0) on the road and the girls (0-4) at home. Meanwhile, Triton (2-1) will be off until at least Jan. 27, when the Vikings are scheduled to play Amesbury.
Pentucket wins again
Pentucket girls basketball improved to 6-0 with Tuesday’s 48-30 win over Lynnfield, taking a big early lead after holding the Pioneers to just 10 points in the first half. Arielle Cleveland led the team offensively with 11 points on three 3-pointers, with Abby Dube (7 points), Mackenzie Currie (6 points) and Ava DiBurro (6 points) all helping contribute in a balanced team effort. Pentucket will next face North Reading in a rematch of last winter’s Division 2 North Final, with the two sides tipping off at North Reading High School on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
HPNA gets first win
The Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls hockey team earned its first win of the season on Monday, downing Central Catholic 6-3 after racing in front with four goals in the first period. Kaitlyn Bush recorded a hat trick for the Hillies and Ella Roe, Sophie Znamierowski and Katerina Yelsits all scored as well to help HPNA improve to 1-2. The Hillies will be back in action tonight against MVC powerhouse Methuen-Tewksbury.
Captains Corner
With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
