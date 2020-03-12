Sports in a Minute: Amesbury's Keliher commits to Wheaton College

Keliher commits
Amesbury basketball star Jaden Keliher has made his commitment official, announcing on Tuesday night that he will be taking his talents to Wheaton College. Keliher is coming off a terrific senior season in which he led Amesbury to a 17-5 record, including its first trip to the sectional semifinals since 2002. He led the team with 16.3 points per game, including a team-best 35 3-pointers and seven games with 20 or more points. He also scored a season-high 26 points in a crucial midseason game against CAL Baker Division rival Manchester Essex.
Patriots draft picks official
The NFL has announced its complete order for the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, and the New England Patriots will officially have 12 selections, including four in the top 100. The team’s draft picks are as follows: Round 1: Pick 23; Round 3: Picks 87, 98 and 100; Round 4: Pick 125 (from Chicago); Round 6: Picks 195 (from Denver), 204 (from Houston), 212 and 213; Round 7: Picks 230 (from Atlanta), 235 (from Philadelphia) and 241 (from Seattle).
Garden games go on
The MIAA’s high school basketball state semifinals went ahead as planned at the TD Garden the past two days despite the coronavirus threat. On Tuesday, Lynn English beat Mansfield 74-58 in the Division 1 boys semifinal and Andover downed Bridgewater-Raynham 52-44 in the Division 1 girls game, and in the Division 4 games, the Abington boys beat Snowden 67-51 and the Cathedral girls beat Matignon 61-37. On Wednesday, Burke beat the St. Mary’s boys 50-47 in the Division 3 boys game, and the St. Mary’s girls beat Rockland 53-37 in the Division 3 girls game. In Division 2, the Foxboro girls beat North Reading 52-35 and Beverly vs. Whitman-Hanson was in progress as of press time. The winners will all advance to this weekend’s state finals, which are scheduled to be held in Worcester at the DCU Center and at Worcester State.
Muzio to Wilmington
Weymouth High’s interim athletic director Mia Muzio, who has held a variety of coaching roles in the Cape Ann League, including as an assistant coach for Triton softball, has been appointed the new Wilmington High athletic director. Muzio will officially begin on July 1 and will succeed current Triton athletic director Tim Alberts, who previously served at Wilmington before making the jump to Byfield.
White on the move
Ex-Pentucket star Brian White has left Boston College and is the new running backs coach at Colorado State. His daughter, Cassi White, also left BC for CSU, where she is the director of football administration. Both rejoined ex-BC coach Steve Addazio in Fort Collins.
Newburyport Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Baseball season. Players ages 13-15 that live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible. Age is determined by age on July 31. Players will be selected on a first come basis. There will be 13 players on each roster and then a waiting list will be created until an additional 13 players are registered. The Intertown Babe Ruth League has divisions for 13’s and 14/15’s have both an A and B Level team. Contact Mike Quinn at 978-364-3468 or post150baseball@gmail.com for a registration form or any additional information.
