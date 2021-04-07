Burrill brothers rolling
Amesbury’s Logan and Levi Burrill have gotten off to a fantastic start for Northern Essex baseball, helping lead the Knights to a 10-6 start and now seven wins in the last eight games. Logan Burrill leads the team with six home runs, 17 runs scored and 16 RBI in 16 games while also batting .351. He also has four doubles and a triple, meaning 11 of his 20 hits on the season have gone for extra bases. Levi Burrill, meanwhile, has a slightly deceptive 1-2 record (he allowed just two runs in both of his losses) while posting 24 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched on a 4.50 ERA. He was recently honored as NJCAA National Pitcher of the Week after pitching a complete-game with 11 strikeouts in a 3-2 win over nationally ranked Northampton CC (Pennsylvania).
All-Scholastics
Newburyport’s Jacob Robertson and Owen Spence have been honored as Boston Globe All-Scholastics, the paper announced last week. Robertson was one of 16 selections for boys basketball after leading the Clippers to an undefeated season with 20.0 points per game, and Spence was among the 16 boys hockey selections after leading the Clippers to a CAL regular season and tournament title as the league’s top defenseman. Both players were also named CAL Players of the Year in their respective sports.
In addition, Amesbury boys basketball’s Cam Keliher, Amesbury girls basketball’s Avery Hallinan, Triton boys hockey’s James Tatro and Haverhill-Pentucket boys skiing’s Adam Payne were all honored as Boston Globe Honorable Mention All-Scholastics.
Sapienza to Saint Michael’s
Georgetown’s Chloe Sapienza has committed to play Division 2 college field hockey at Saint Michael’s College, according to the Georgetown field hockey team’s Twitter account. Sapienza was a senior defenseman on the best Georgetown field hockey team of the past decade, helping lead the Royals to a 6-2-2 record while helping anchor a defense that allowed just 0.9 goals per game and posted five shutouts. She becomes the latest Greater Newburyport standout to join a Northeast-10 program, joining Newburyport’s Callie Beauparlant (Assumption) and Amesbury’s Brianna Morel (Franklin Pierce) from this year’s senior class, as well as recent graduates Meghan Winn (Newburyport/Franklin Pierce) and Meghan Bean (Pentucket/Stonehill).
Katavolos gets going
Speaking of Saint Michael’s, Newburyport’s Max Katavolos has picked up right where he left off for the Purple Knights’ men’s lacrosse team. The sophomore, who broke out with eight goals in only three games during his pandemic-abbreviated freshman season, has already surpassed those totals with nine goals and three assists in four games for Saint Michael’s, which currently stands at 3-1 on the year. Katavolos’ best game came in a March 27 win over Southern New Hampshire, when he had four goals and two assists in a 17-14 win.
Walsh returns to track
Former Pentucket track great Taylor Walsh had enjoyed a terrific career at UMass Dartmouth before losing more than a full year of competition to the pandemic. This past week the senior finally made her return to competition, placing third in the 400 meters (1:04.02) and sixth in the 1,500 (5:17.00) in a dual meet against WPI.
Captains Corner
With Fall 2 sports underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
