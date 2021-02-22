Sports in a Minute: Amesbury's Chris Francoeur transfers to Louisville for fifth year of college golf

Francoeur to Louisville
After a brilliant golf career at the University of Rhode Island, Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur announced this weekend that he is transferring to the University of Louisville for his fifth year of eligibility. Francoeur, a former St. John’s Prep great, is one of the top amateur golfers in Massachusetts and is coming off a terrific 2020 that saw him win the Ouimet Memorial Tournament, Gately Cup and Bay State Shootout (a professional event) while reaching the semifinals of the Mass Amateurs. Francoeur will now have the opportunity to compete in the ACC against some of the top Division 1 golfers in the country, and after that he will likely have the opportunity to go pro should he choose that route.
Clippers wrap up successful inaugural season
Newburyport girls hockey couldn’t pull out the win on Saturday, falling to Peabody 5-3 despite a strong late comeback attempt, but overall the program’s inaugural season was a huge success. The Clippers finished the year 7-4-2 to finish third in the Northeastern Hockey League and appear well positioned to compete with the best in the conference going forward.
In Saturday’s loss, Newburyport trailed 4-2 with five minutes left before going on the power play. The Clippers pulled the goalie to make it a 6 on 4 advantage and senior captain Erin Irons scored to cut the deficit to one, but from that point on Newburyport wasn’t able to push any further and Peabody wound up sealing the win with a late empty net goal. Brooke Rogers and Izzy Kirby each scored as well and Emma Gabriel, Kayla Gibbs, Abby Stauss and Rogers recorded assists.
Nassar scores winner!
Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover wrapped up its year on a high note Saturday, beating Central Catholic 6-5 after Shelby Nassar scored the game-winning goal with just 14.2 seconds remaining. Nassar’s dramatic winner capped off a three-goal outburst in the third period, helping the Hillies overcome a 4-3 deficit after the second intermission.
In addition to Nassar, HPNA also got two goals from Kat Yelsits and goals from Kaitlyn Bush, Ella Roe and Morgan Whitock. The Hillies end the season at 4-7-1.
Volpone makes debut
After missing her senior year of high school lacrosse due to the pandemic, former Triton great Paige Volpone made her college debut for UVA-Wise on Saturday. The freshman defender got the start and recorded two ground balls and a caused turnover in a 13-10 loss to Lee on opening day. UVA-Wise is a Division 2 program that competes in the South Atlantic Conference, and this year will actually be the Cavaliers’ first full season as a member of the SAC after last spring’s inaugural season was cut short.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
Amesbury Little League
Registration for the upcoming 2021 Amesbury Little League spring season is now open. Registration is open to residents of Amesbury or South Hampton ages 5 to 12. Tryouts for older players will take place March 27, and volunteers for coaching are also encouraged to reach out. For more information or to register, visit amesburylittleleague.org.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
