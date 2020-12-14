Sports in a Minute: Amesbury's Donovan commits to Stonehill College football

Donovan to Stonehill
Amesbury’s Kyle Donovan has committed to play Division 2 football at Stonehill College, he announced on Twitter this weekend. Donovan, a senior running back, tight end and linebacker, has been a huge part of Amesbury football’s success over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-2 Donovan earned All-CAL and Daily News All-Star honors as a junior in 2019, rushing for 436 yards and 10 touchdowns on 67 carries while leading the team in receiving with 12 catches for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He also came up huge in the 2019 playoffs to lead Amesbury to its second straight Division 5 North Finals appearance and had two touchdowns on Thanksgiving against Newburyport. Defensively Donovan had 53 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, three sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, and he is expected to once again rank among the league’s top players as a senior this spring.
Donovan becomes the second local standout to commit to Stonehill in the last few months. Governor’s Academy standout Gardner Cousins, a Newburyport resident, will also play at Stonehill starting next fall.
Winter sports begin
After months of uncertainty and weeks of discussion locally over whether or not to play, winter sports are finally set to begin in Massachusetts. Today marks the first day of tryouts for basketball, ice hockey, swimming, skiing and gymnastics, and the majority of the Greater Newburyport area’s programs will be among those starting their seasons.
There are still a handful of teams that won’t be starting this week, however. Amesbury boys hockey will not compete this winter due to low numbers, a result of Whittier Tech’s decision not to compete this winter. Amesbury hockey draws a sizable portion of its roster from its co-op with Whittier, including several of the team’s top players.
Georgetown boys and girls basketball also won’t begin tryouts on time due to the Georgetown Board of Health’s decision to close school facilities for indoor sports this winter. The schools are still hoping to come to an agreement with the Board of Health over the gym, and if that doesn’t work athletic director Ryan Browner is still exploring possible alternative practice locations for the teams.
RIP Tom Enright
My condolences go out to the family of Tom Enright, the longtime educator and coach at Austin Prep who taught for 47 years at the school and was recently inducted into its Athletic Hall of Fame. The Haverhill resident played an integral role in building the Austin Prep girls basketball program, and in recent years he could often be found at Pentucket Regional High School athletic events, where he enjoyed watching the local athletes, particularly his granddaughter, former track standout Kaley Enright.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
