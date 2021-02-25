Sports in a Minute: Amesbury's Dupere earns CAA Player of the Week honors for Northeastern baseball

Dupere earns CAA Player of the Week
Amesbury’s Jared Dupere is off to a monster start for Northeastern University baseball, batting .462 (6 for 13) with a double, a home run, four runs scored and four RBI in the Huskies’ three-game opening series with No. 17 Wake Forest. For that performance, the former Governor’s Academy star was honored as the Colonial Athletic Association’s Player of the Week.
The junior outfielder’s hot start follows an outstanding sophomore season that was prematurely cut short by the pandemic. In 15 games last spring Dupere batted .359 with seven runs and 15 RBI while starting every game. He followed that with a terrific summer season in which he earned First Team All-FCBL honors while leading the Nashua Silver Knights to the 2020 Futures Collegiate Baseball League title.
Sectional tournaments endorsed
The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee took a big step towards the reintroduction of postseason tournaments on Wednesday, voting 12-6-1 in favor of recommending that sectional tournaments be held for the upcoming spring season. The TMC also voted 4-14 against full state tournaments, but if sectionals are formally approved by the MIAA Board of Directors it will mark the first MIAA tournaments held since last winter. The specifics regarding how sectionals would be held will now be worked out in the coming weeks and a final vote is expected in mid-March.
Freiermuth in top 50
As we approach the 2021 NFL Draft, several of the nation’s most prominent draft experts have begun fine tuning their top prospect lists, and earlier this week Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network released his latest top 50 prospect rankings. Among those included were Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth, the former Penn State tight end, who clocked in at No. 49 overall.
“Freiermuth is a big tight end with toughness and strong/reliable hands. In the passing game, he plays inline, on the wing or flexed out. He is a one-speed route runner, but he has a good feel for setting up defenders and using his big body to wall them off when the ball is in the air,” Jeremiah wrote. “He attacks the ball and flashes the ability to make special one-handed grabs. He is physical and fights for extra yards after the catch. He doesn’t offer much top speed or wiggle. He fights to stalemate at the point of attack in the run game, but he will fall off at times. His willingness is apparent. Freiermuth isn’t a dynamic athlete, but he has a good feel for the position and should be a steady, reliable starter.”
Freiermuth, who played his high school ball at Pentucket and the Brooks School before breaking out as a star for the Nittany Lions, is the No. 2 tight end on Jeremiah’s board, behind only Florida’s Kyle Pitts (No. 3 overall).
For the record
In Saturday's game story for Newburyport hockey's 3-2 win over Triton in the CAL Tournament championship game, Ryan Archer's game-winning goal was said to have been assisted by Owen Spence. The goal was actually assisted by Tucker St. Lawrence, who helped spring Archer for the score and help deliver the Clippers the tournament championship.
NECC esports
The Northern Essex Community College esports team is off to a fast start for the spring semester as Jason McDonald (FreakyJ) of Georgetown has picked up New England Collegiate Conference Overwatch Player of the Week honors. He led the Knights to a 3-0 victory over Lincoln Land Community College.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
Amesbury Little League
Registration for the upcoming 2021 Amesbury Little League spring season is now open. Registration is open to residents of Amesbury or South Hampton ages 5 to 12. Tryouts for older players will take place March 27, and volunteers for coaching are also encouraged to reach out. For more information or to register, visit amesburylittleleague.org.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
