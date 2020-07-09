Sports in a Minute: Amesbury's Dupere goes deep in Nashua Silver Knights victory

Dupere goes deep
Amesbury’s Jared Dupere had a big night for the Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League on Tuesday, smashing a three-run home run to lead his team to a 10-6 win over the Brockton Rox. It was the Northeastern University standout’s second home run of the season through four games, and the local product will be back in the area on Friday when the North Shore Navigators host the Silver Knights at Fraser Field.
All-America nominee
Amesbury’s Erin Sullivan, a sophomore standout on the Bucknell women’s rowing team, has been selected as one of two nominees from her team for the 2020 Pocock All-America Awards from the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association. The awards are meant to honor the top performers in NCAA women’s rowing in spite of the season’s cancelation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the winners will be selected later this year.
Sullivan, who attended Berwick Academy in Maine, made an immediate impact upon her arrival as a freshman in 2018-19, earning First Team All-Patriot League honors after leading the varsity team to a silver medal at the Patriot League championships. She was one of only two first-year competitors to earn First Team All-Conference honors, and she was also part of the silver medalist varsity team at the 1969 Cup this past fall.
Yankee Homecoming
Registration for the 61st annual Lions Club Yankee Homecoming 5K and 10-mile races, which will be held virtually between July 14-28 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now underway. Registration will be $30 and participants can use their favorite GPS tracking device or app to log their distance and time, which can then be uploaded to the RaceJoy app where official results will be tracked and compiled. For more information and to register, visit https://yankeerace.com.
All-Decade update
The coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the sports world has been devastating, and the past few months have been extremely difficult for all of us with a connection to sports. One of the few silver linings of the disruption, however, has been that the downtime has allowed us to embark on a massive Daily News All-Decade series that would not have been possible under normal circumstances. In case you’ve missed any of our stories, we have so far published our All-Decade teams for football (offense and defense), basketball, ice hockey, cross country/distance running, track and field, baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse. The remaining sports still to come include field hockey, golf, wrestling, tennis, swimming and diving, volleyball and skiing. Keep an eye out for each of those in the coming weeks.
Night of Giving
The 2nd Annual Reid Landry Garrant Foundation Night of Giving will be an online only fundraiser this year due to the coronavirus, and the foundation has set a goal of $50,000 to help support its efforts to help local families affected by leukemia. Half of the proceeds will support the Reid Landry Garrant Foundation and the other half will go directly to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The foundation honors the memory of Reid Garrant, the former Pentucket football standout who died at age 22 following a brief battle with leukemia in June of 2018. The fundraiser has already raised more than $4,200, and to make a donation visit reidsrebels.com.
Commented
