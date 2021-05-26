Sports in a Minute: Amesbury's Dupere named CAA Player of the Year

Dupere earns top CAA honors
After putting together one of the most prolific offensive seasons in Northeastern University baseball history, Amesbury’s Jared Dupere has been named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.
Dupere, a former Amesbury High and Governor’s Academy standout, led the CAA in home runs (17), runs scored (50) and slugging percentage (.789) while also ranking among the league leaders in RBI (42, second), on-base percentage (.462, fourth), stolen bases (13, fifth) and batting average (.355, sixth). His 17 home runs are the second most in program history and rank ninth in the country, and Dupere has played a major role in Northeastern’s historic 2021 season, leading the Huskies to a 32-9 record and the top seed in this week’s CAA Tournament.
Having enjoyed a strong start to his pandemic-abbreviated sophomore year in 2020, Dupere made his mark last summer in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, earning All-FCBL honors while helping the Nashua Silver Knights to the league championship. With his dominant showing this spring he has seen his MLB Draft stock rise considerably and could be an early-round selection when the 2021 MLB Draft takes place July 11-13.
Hadden earns All-GNAC
Newburyport’s Brian Hadden, a senior on the Dean College baseball team, has been named First Team All-Conference by the Great Northeast Athletic Conference, the league announced recently. Hadden led the Bulldogs with a .556 batting average, a .613 on-base percentage and a 1.111 slugging percentage while also tallying 15 hits, 10 doubles, nine runs and eight RBIs in eight games. He also earned a save in his lone pitching appearance, throwing two scoreless innings for a save in the season opener against Albertus Magnus, and was honored as a GNAC Player of the Week and D3baseball.com Team of the Week selection.
Hadden will continue his baseball career this summer when he participates in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League as a member of the Vermont Lake Monsters, and next year he will transfer up to Franklin Pierce, a Division 2 program in the Northeast-10 Conference. Hadden’s younger sister Katie is currently a member of the Franklin Pierce women’s lacrosse team.
Saints finish strong
Two local lacrosse standouts and teammates at Emmanuel College women’s lacrosse were recently recognized by the Great Northeast Athletic Conference this past week. Newburyport’s Elizabeth Fortier was honored as a Second Team All-GNAC selection while Newbury’s Ali Bergin was chosen as Emmanuel’s representative on the GNAC All-Sportsmanship Team.
Fortier, who also received a Senior Scholar-Athlete Award, was a senior captain who helped lead Emmanuel to an 8-1 season and an appearance in the GNAC Championship Game. She scored in every game, tallying 24 goals with four assists, and also had 41 draw controls to rank fourth in the conference. The former Newburyport High standout started 38 of her 40 career games and finished with 62 goals and 13 assists for her career.
Bergin, who attended Central Catholic in high school, came to Emmanuel this spring as a sophomore after transferring from Roger Williams. Bergin will be a team captain as a junior next year and had four goals and nine assists this season as a defender.
Giusti All-Region
Merrimac’s Katie Giusti, a former Pentucket track star and now a senior on the Stonehill College women’s track team, was among 10 Stonehill women’s track athletes honored as a U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association All-East Region selection. Giusti earned All-Region for the third time in the high jump after clearing a season-best height of 5-3 3/4 at the NE-10 Championships, placing sixth overall. The Skyhawks collectively finished second at the NE-10 Outdoor Championships, finishing two points behind champion American International College.
Wall of Fame Golf Tourney cancelled
This year’s Newburyport High School Wall of Fame Golf Tournament, which was scheduled for Aug. 4 at the Ould Newbury Golf Course, has been cancelled for this year, organizers confirmed on Tuesday. The tournament also didn’t take place last summer due to the pandemic but the hope is that it will return next year after a two-year hiatus.
