Sports in a Minute: Amesbury's Dupere named First Team All-FCBL

Dupere All-FCBL
Amesbury’s Jared Dupere has been honored as a First Team All-FCBL selection by the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, the league announced this week. The former Governor’s Academy star and rising junior at Northeastern University helped lead the Nashua Silver Knights to a league title, batting .327 with six home runs, 26 RBI, 33 hits and 21 runs, all of which ranked among the best in the league.
In addition, four North Shore Navigators players were selected First Team All-FCBL, including Boston College stars Cody Morrisette and Sal Frelick, Northeastern’s Ben Malgeri and Harvard’s Logan Bravo, and UMass Lowell’s Cam Climo was honored as Second Team All-FCBL. Frelick was honored as the league’s top pro prospect and Malgeri was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.
School Committee schedules
Three of the Greater Newburyport area’s five school districts are expected to make a decision on fall sports tonight, as the Amesbury, Triton and Georgetown School Committees all have meetings scheduled this evening with a discussion on athletics included on the agenda. All three meetings can be streamed online remotely, with Georgetown’s meeting scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. while Amesbury and Triton’s each start at 7 p.m. Login information for all three meetings can be found on each district’s respective websites.
Looking across the Cape Ann League, the North Reading School Committee is also expected to discuss fall sports tonight. Pentucket and Manchester Essex are expected to take up the matter at their meetings next Tuesday and Ipswich will follow next Thursday. Newburyport, Hamilton-Wenham and Lynnfield have already signaled their intentions to play.
Garrant featured by Jimmy Fund
The late Pentucket football star Reid Garrant was recently featured on the Jimmy Fund’s official blog as part of September’s leukemia awareness month campaign. Garrant died at age 22 in June of 2018 after a brief battle with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APML/APL), a rare form of cancer in which cells in the bone marrow that produce blood cells do not develop and function normally. Since then his family has started a foundation in his memory in order to raise money and awareness to support others affected by the disease.
Due to the pandemic, the foundation’s Night of Giving fundraiser had to be canceled, and in its place the family has been raising money virtually throughout the summer. So far the event has raised nearly $10,000, and anyone interested in supporting its goal can donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/n9mde3-reidsrebels.
Apple Harvest run
This year’s 31st annual Apple Harvest Run will be held virtually due to the pandemic, and those who register can complete the 5-mile, 5K or children’s 1-mile fun run on their own anytime between Oct. 4-18. Registration is $30 for the 5-mile and 5K and $15 for the children’s 1-mile fun run, and all proceeds will benefit educational programs at the Dr. John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury. The first 500 entrants registered in the 5-mile or 5K races before Sept. 22 will also receive a free t-shirt, as will all fun run participants registered by that same date. For more information, visit http://www.appleharvestrun.org.
Softball clinics
The Newburyport High School coaching staff and players, in conjunction with the Pioneer Softball League, will be offering youth softball clinics this fall. The focus will be on general softball skills as well as pitching development. Clinics will be held Sunday mornings (start times vary based on age), and the cost is $35 for 10 weeks. Email JV Coach David Brody for more information and for a registration form at dsbrody@comcast.net.
