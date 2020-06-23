Sports in a Minute: Amesbury's Francoeur misses Travelers Championship cut

No Travelers for Francoeur
Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur competed in Monday’s Travelers Championship Open Qualifier, which provided an opportunity for the former St. John’s Prep star to qualify for the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut. In order to make the PGA Tour field, Francoeur would have needed to finish among the top two finishers, and while Francoeur played well, he did not make the championship cut. The University of Rhode Island star shot an even-par 72 to finish 25th out of 61 overall, while the two qualifiers — Chase Koepka of West Palm Beach, Florida, the younger brother of four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, and David Pastore of Stamford, Connecticut — both shot five-under 67. Francoeur was also one of eight amateurs in the field and finished third among that group.
FCBL to resume play
One of the biggest summer collegiate baseball leagues in New England is set to return, as the Futures Collegiate Baseball League announced Monday that it will begin its 2020 season on July 2 and feature six teams playing a 39-game schedule running through mid-August. The league, which includes the North Shore Navigators out of Lynn, plans to open with three games in New Britain, Connecticut and Nashua, N.H., before the Massachusetts teams begin hosting home games once the state moves into Phase 3 of Governor Charlie Baker’s re-opening plan, which is currently projected to happen on July 6.
Among those set to compete in the FCBL is Amesbury’s Jared Dupere, a former Governor’s Academy and current Northeastern University star who earned FCBL All-Star honors last summer and is once again set to compete for the Nashua Silver Knights. Boston College and former Exeter High star Cody Morrissette, the nephew of Newburyport High athletic director Kyle Hodsdon, is on the North Shore Navigator’s roster.
Bowdoin cancels upcoming seasons
Bowdoin College made headlines across the nation Monday when it announced that it will not be holding fall or winter sports this upcoming season. The Division 3 school in Brunswick, Maine, made the decision as part of a larger effort to limit the number of students on campus to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and the move could portend similar cancelations by other small private colleges in the days and weeks to come.
Among those who will be effected by the cancelation is West Newbury’s Abby Bashaw, a former Governor’s Academy field hockey standout who is entering her senior year with the Polar Bears. Bashaw has started 45 of her 49 career games and has posted 12 goals and nine assists for her career, and her team was coming off a 14-2 season in which the Polar Bears ranked among the top teams in the NESCAC.
Batchelder offered again
Newburyport’s Will Batchelder, a Governor’s Academy boys basketball standout, has received two more Division 1 offers over the past couple of weeks, according to the New England Recruiting Report’s Twitter account. Batchelder has reportedly received offers from Bryant University and American University, joining earlier offers from Brown University and George Washington. Batchelder recently wrapped up his repeat sophomore year at Governor’s and will go into his junior year as the team’s leading scorer with 15.7 points per game in 2019-20.
Figueroa transfers
Merrimack Valley basketball star L.J. Figueroa, a Lawrence native who ranked among St. John’s top players this past winter, announced this week that he will be transferring to Oregon. Figueroa, a 6-foot-6 wing, was a two-year starter for St. John’s who averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this past winter. He had initially entered the NBA Draft back in March before announcing that he would instead return to college but seek a transfer.
