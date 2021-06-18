Sports in a Minute: Amesbury's Graham leading Whittier softball into tournament

Graham leading Whittier
Amesbury has always been a hotbed of pitching talent for softball, and Whittier Tech has benefitted from the talents of one local standout. Emily Graham, who previously played at Essex Tech, has made an immediate impact in her first season with the Wildcats. So far this spring Graham has posted a 0.91 ERA with 114 strikeouts in only 69 innings pitched, allowing just seven earned runs to help lead Whittier to a 12-0 record and the No. 2 seed in the Division 2 North bracket. She's also been mashing at the plate, batting .425 with 17 hits, 10 runs and 16 RBI. Whittier softball will open its tournament run on Monday against either Triton or Weston.
Cavanaugh pitches STA to finals
Merrimac's Michael Cavanaugh had a brilliant run in New Hampshire's Division 2 playoffs last week, pitching back-to-back complete games to lead St. Thomas Aquinas to the state championship game. Cavanaugh first pitched seven innings with two earned runs in his team's 10-5 first round win over Coe-Brown, and later in the state semifinals he pitched seven innings to beat Kingswood 5-1. St. Thomas Aquinas went on to lose to John Stark Regional in the championship game 10-3 at Holman Stadium in Nashua.
Buccheri to East-West All-Star Game
Former Triton lacrosse great Colby Buccheri recently wrapped up his outstanding senior season with Lasell men's lacrosse by taking part in the New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association's East-West Senior All-Star Game. The Rowley resident was one of three Lasell players selected to the game, which took place on June 4, after tallying 22 goals and 17 assists for the GNAC champions.
Maudslay Summer XC Series
The Maudslay Summer Cross Country Series is returning to Newburyport after a one-year absence. Races will take place Thursday evenings at Maudslay State Park from June 24 to July 29 at 6:30 p.m. There will be two races per night, one 1.5 miles and the other 3.0 miles, and races are open to runners of all ages. Ribbons will be provided for all finishers age 12 and under, and those who run four races will receive a T-shirt. Registration is free, though donations will be accepted to defray cost of ribbons and shirts, and for more information email Don Hennigar at dshennigar@gmail.com.
Palermo's induction scheduled
Last summer it was announced that Merrimac’s Jennifer (Crossman) Palermo would be posthumously inducted into the Penn State Brandywine Athletics Hall of Fame, but due to the pandemic a proper induction ceremony couldn't be safety held for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020-21. With the school working towards a normal return, inductees and their families were recently informed that the ceremonies will take place this upcoming school year and that the current plan is for Friday, Sept. 24 during the school's homecoming weekend.
Palermo, who died at 50 in November of 2019, was a tennis star at PSU Brandywine who went undefeated in two seasons between 1988 and 1989. She won back-to-back Commonwealth Campus Athletic Conference and Eastern Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference No. 1 singles titles, and after her sophomore year she transferred to Temple University.
