Sports in a Minute: Amesbury's Waters leads BU softball back to NCAA Tournament

Waters, BU softball win Patriot League
Former Amesbury High softball great Ashley Waters has had quite the run since taking over as head coach of the Boston University softball program, and this past weekend her Terriers captured their third straight Patriot League championship, and Waters' fourth overall, to make it back to the NCAA Tournament. BU (36-2) beat Lehigh 9-2 in the championship game, extending their win streak to 18 games heading into the NCAAs. The Terriers learned their first-round tournament matchup when the field was announced late last night and will enter the tourney as one of the hottest teams in the country.
Dupere leading historic Northeastern season
Speaking of former Amesbury greats enjoying historic success at top New England college programs, Amesbury's Jared Dupere is leading Northeastern University baseball to one of its best seasons in program history. Dupere, a former Amesbury High and Governor's Academy standout, was recently named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week for the fourth time and is currently one of the nation's top power hitters, boasting 15 home runs and 37 RBI in 37 games while batting .365 (50 for 137) with 46 runs scored and 11 doubles heading into Sunday's regular season finale. Dupere also played a key role in leading Northeastern to a 20-game winning streak, which tied a program record and lasted until the second game of this weekend's doubleheader against Delaware. Overall Northeastern is 30-8 overall and 18-2 in conference play and will now look ahead to the CAA Tournament, which runs from May 26-30.
Berardino earns All-NE10
Former Triton baseball great Jared Berardino has enjoyed a terrific freshman season at Assumption University, and recently the Rowley resident was honored as both a Third Team All-Northeast-10 and NE10 All-Rookie selection. The freshman appeared in 17 games for the Greyhounds and posted a batting average of .309 (17 for 55) with 11 RBI and seven runs scored. Assumption finished the season 12-11, advancing to the NE10 Tournament semifinals before falling to Southern New Hampshire University.
Begin tops Lapham in NEWMAC finals
Georgetown resident and former St. John's Prep standout Zach Begin is going to the NCAA Division 3 baseball tournament, as his Wheaton College baseball team topped Babson in Sunday's decisive Game 3 of the NEWMAC Championship by a score of 10-4. Begin pitched 0.2 innings out of the bullpen in Wheaton's 9-4 Game 2 win on Friday, and former Triton standout Tommy Lapham had a huge weekend at the plate for Babson, going 6 for 12 (.500) with a double, a home run and 4 RBI.
For the record
Apologies to Newburyport boys lacrosse senior James Dyment, who was pictured in one of the photos accompanying last week's coverage of Newburyport's 14-7 win over Pentucket but mistakenly identified as teammate Jackson Marshall. Dyment has been a standout defender for a Newburyport boys lacrosse team that has started off 2-1 while allowing an average of only 8.6 goals per game.
NHS Wall of Fame Golf Tournament
The eighth annual Newburyport High School Wall Of Fame Golf Tournament in memory of Paul Noyes Reilly will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4 at Ould Newbury Golf Course. The tournament will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start and the fee is $100 per person. Registration includes a cart, prizes and a luncheon. To sign up contact Roger Fuller at 978-465-8029 or Paula Souliotis at 978-518-6685. Those who would like to sponsor a a hole or donate in Paul’s name can also contact Souliotis at her phone or by email at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
Captains Corner
With spring sports underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.