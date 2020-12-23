Sports in a Minute: Baseball America ranks Rowley's White No. 1 in Class of 2023

Baseball America ranks White No. 1
Rowley’s Thomas White has long been considered one of the top high school pitching prospects in the country, and this week the Phillips Andover sophomore saw his profile rise even higher after Baseball America ranked the 6-foot-4 lefty as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023. The 15-year-old White, who boasts a fastball in the mid-to-high 90s, is coming off a terrific summer on the showcase circuit in which he pitched 27.1 innings without allowing a run while also recording 67 strikeouts (2.48 strikeouts per inning) against just seven hits and 10 walks.
White also turned heads in an exhibition game against the North Shore Navigators, holding his own against a lineup of Division 1 college stars who were all anywhere from three to seven years older than he was. Those players, including some who are considered top draft prospects themselves, gave White rave reviews for his performance afterwards.
Though White did not get to pitch for Phillips Andover as a freshman due to the pandemic, the former Triton Regional Middle School student is expected to make his high school debut for the Big Blue this coming spring.
Georgetown takes the court
The Georgetown boys and girls basketball programs officially opened tryouts on Tuesday, starting their seasons more than a week after the rest of the state due to a decision by the Georgetown Board of Health to close the school gym to indoor sports. After more than a week of uncertainty and discussion, school and health officials ultimately came to an agreement that would allow the Royals access to their home court this winter.
With the season now underway, Georgetown’s teams will have two weeks to prepare for their season openers on Jan. 5 against Pentucket, with the boys hosting Pentucket at 4 p.m. while the girls are on the road at 6 p.m.
Newburyport Bank steps up
With local hockey rinks facing a lot of financial and logistical difficulties given the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Newburyport’s Graf Rink recently got a boost from Newburyport Bank, which stepped up with a $5,000 sponsorship of the rink’s Zamboni. Newburyport Bank has sponsored the Graf’s Zamboni annually since 2017 and is also the leading sponsor of the annual Newburyport Bank Tournament at the rink, which won’t be held this year but which historically matches up many of the region’s and state’s top teams just prior to the start of the state tournament.
Three Patriots to Pro Bowl
The NFL announced this year’s Pro Bowl selections over the weekend, and three New England Patriots have been honored among the league’s top players, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore, special teams ace Matthew Slater and punter Jake Bailey. Gilmore, who suffered a season-ending quad injury on Sunday, is now a four-time Pro Bowler. Slater is now a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, the most in NFL history for a special teams player, and Bailey is a first-time Pro Bowl pick in just his second year in the league.
Captains Corner
With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.