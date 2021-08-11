Gone to Carolina
Pretty cool to see the Beverly/Salem Post 331 American Legion baseball team win the Northeast Regional over the weekend and qualify for the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. Post 331 is one of only eight teams from across the country to qualify, and will begin their World Series run on Thursday against Dubuque Country Post 137 from Iowa at 1 p.m.
Defending (2019) champion Idaho Falls also made the final field of eight, and are in the same four-team pod as Post 331. Each team will play the other three teams in their pod once, with the top two teams in each pod moving on to the single-elimination semifinals.
Number chosen
Byfield’s Peyton O’Leary, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver, will wear No. 38 when he suits up for the storied Michigan football program this fall. The former Governor’s Academy standout committed to the Wolverines as a preferred walk-on last December.
O’Leary will be one of nine Massachusetts natives on Michigan’s roster.
Pierre honored
Hamilton College’s Courtney Pierre, a former Governor’s Academy lacrosse standout, was selected as a member of the 2020-21 Academic All-American Division 3 team. She was also voted a First Team All-American by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) after having already made the IWLCA All-Region team and the All-NESCAC team.
Pierre led the Continentals with 15 goals this spring.
Football is king
Last Thursday’s Hall of Fame preseason game between the Cowboys and Steelers drew 7.326 million viewers, making it the most watched preseason game since 2017. It also beat out the Olympics in head-to-head viewership ratings.
Brady keeps going
Here’s a wild one to think about.
Wide receiver Calvin Johnson was just enshrined into the NFL Hall of Fame last week. His freshman season at Georgia Tech was in 2004 — the same year Tom Brady won his third Super Bowl. So that means Johnson: finished college, was drafted, had his entire NFL career, retired and now made the Hall of Fame all while Brady has continued to play.
Rams ousted in semis
The Rowley Rams will not get a chance to defend their Intertown Twilight League title. Tuesday night, the Rams were defeated, 8-0, by the Manchester Essex Mariners to get swept in their best-of-three semifinal series. It will be the Mariners 10th straight trip to the ITL finals.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.