Sports in a Minute: Big Ten reverses course, will play football this fall after all 

Big Ten to play
After announcing last month that it would be cancelling the fall football season due to the pandemic, the Big Ten reversed course on Wednesday, indicating that it plans to play after all. The conference intends to start the season on Oct. 24 and play eight games in eight weeks before the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. By getting an entire conference slate in, the Big Ten’s top contenders would have the opportunity to potentially qualify for the College Football Playoff.
The news is particularly good for Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth, a junior tight end at Penn State who is widely considered to be among the nation’s top tight end prospects. Freiermuth could have entered last spring’s NFL Draft but opted to return to school for one more year, so the Big Ten’s decision will allow Freiermuth one last opportunity to suit up for the Nittany Lions and potentially improve his draft stock ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.
M-E approves fall sports
The Manchester Essex School Committee officially approved participation in fall sports at its meeting Tuesday, meaning that 10 of the Cape Ann League’s 11 schools now have the green light to begin playing when the fall season begins on Friday. In addition, the Pentucket School Committee also voted to allow fully remote students to participate in fall sports after the school district previously announced its intention to move forward with the fall season.
The one CAL school still not approved for fall sport is Lynnfield, which remains listed as “red” in the Department of Public Health’s most recent Covid-19 metric report released Wednesday evening. School districts labeled as red cannot participate in sports, leaving Lynnfield in limbo until the town’s case numbers begin to drop.
Captains Corner
With fall sports set to return this week, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com once tryouts begin this Friday or any time after captains have been selected if they have not been already. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Apple Harvest Run
This year’s 31st annual Apple Harvest Run will be held virtually due to the pandemic, and those who register can complete the 5-mile, 5K or children’s 1-mile fun run on their own anytime between Oct. 4-18. Registration is $30 for the 5-mile and 5K and $15 for the children’s 1-mile fun run, and all proceeds will benefit educational programs at the Dr. John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury. The first 500 entrants registered in the 5-mile or 5K races before Sept. 22 will also receive a free t-shirt, as will all fun run participants registered by that same date. For more information, visit http://www.appleharvestrun.org.
Softball clinics
The Newburyport High School coaching staff and players, in conjunction with the Pioneer Softball League, will be offering youth softball clinics this fall. The focus will be on general softball skills as well as pitching development. Clinics will be held Sunday mornings (start times vary based on age), and the cost is $35 for 10 weeks. Email JV Coach David Brody for more information and for a registration form at dsbrody@comcast.net.
Commented
