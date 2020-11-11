Two All-CAL picks per team
In an ordinary year the Cape Ann League makes its All-CAL selections based in part on each team’s place in the standings, with each divisional champion getting the most all-star nominations while the last-place teams get the fewest. But this fall the league’s athletic directors have decided that all teams will be allocated two All-CAL nominations each.
According to CAL Commissioner Les Murray, the decision was made as a result of the coronavirus pandemic shortening the season and causing some scheduling inconsistencies where not every coach got to see every other team in the league. Murray also confirmed that the league will only have All-CAL selections and not the usual second team CAL All-Stars, though each division will still award its usual league awards, including MVP and Coach of the Year.
The league’s decision to limit the number of All-CAL nominations is bound to be controversial, with top teams likely to have multiple clear-cut All-CAL caliber players snubbed at the expense of less qualified players on sub-.500 teams. All-CAL teams are expected to be chosen by the coaches over the next week or two.
That’s a wrap!
Georgetown girls soccer finished its season with a 2-1 loss to Manchester Essex in Tuesday’s finale, with Rylie Lasquade scoring the lone goal and Casey Mahoney adding an assist while also making five saves as one of the team’s emergency goalies. Carena Ziolkowski also got some time in net, and the two combined for eight saves in what was a competitive game throughout. Georgetown finishes the season 2-7-1.
With that, the 2020 fall season is officially in the books, with almost all of the league’s teams completing their full 10-game schedules despite a number of postponements along the way. Unfortunately the league will not hold a CAL Tournament like originally planned due to recent upticks in coronavirus cases locally, but athletes hopefully won’t have to wait long for sports to resume. The MIAA is currently in the process of developing its guidelines for winter sports, and once that process is complete CAL officials expect to finalize their schedules for the next season.
Holiday Fundraiser
The Newburyport High School All-Sports Boosters will be selling wreaths and poinsettias from Nunan’s as part of its upcoming Holiday Fundraiser. Funds raised will go to support student-athlete scholarships, personalized sweatshirts for junior athletes, the needs of individual teams and plaques for team titles. Orders are due by Wednesday, Nov. 25, and pick-up will be at the Nock Middle School on Saturday, Nov. 28, between 9 a.m. and noon. Wreaths and poinsettias range in price from $12.50 to $25 each, and anyone who would like an order form can contact Marilyn Cahalane at mjcahalane@comcast.net.
Virtual Turkey Trot
Registration is now open for the Maudslay Turkey Trot, which will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. Runners can complete a 5K route anywhere they like, whether on the official course at Maudslay State Park or elsewhere, and official times will be posted online at the end of November. All race proceeds will benefit local charities, including Our Neighbor’s Table, Pettengill House and the Salvation Army, and entrants will also receive a T-shirt. Registration is $25 per runner, and for more information visit www.joppaflatsrunningclub.com.
Spartans Basketball Winter Skills
Spartans Basketball will be holding Winter Skills sessions at the Sports Barn on 95 Drakeside road in Hampton, N.H. The program runs for eight weeks beginning on Friday, Nov. 20 from 4-5 p.m. (grades 2-6) and 5-6 p.m. (grades 7-12). The cost is $100 for unlimited skills sessions or $20 per drop in. Register at NHSpartans.com or e-mail CoatesNew@hotmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.