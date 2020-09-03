Sports in a Minute: CAL officials to finalize fall plans Thursday

CAL meeting today
With the MIAA’s safety modifications finalized and approved, the Cape Ann League’s athletic directors and principals plan to meet today to finalize the league’s plans for the upcoming fall season. According to multiple CAL athletic directors, the goal is to work out any remaining issues and questions so that clear guidelines can be developed and presented to each district’s school committee. Whether or not each school plays this fall will ultimately be decided by the school committees, who will most likely take their votes within the next two weeks before fall tryouts begin on Sept. 18.
School committee dates
Several local school committees have already begun discussing the logistics of fall sports, though those talks have primarily focused on how schools might implement the MIAA’s plans and recommendations, issues that the forthcoming CAL guidance will help address. Once the guidance has been issued, the committees will likely move closer to a decision, so as of now here are the next scheduled school committee meetings where a decision on fall sports might be made.
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Newburyport
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Triton
Thursday, Sept. 10: Georgetown
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Pentucket (possibly sooner)
TBD: Amesbury
Pike to Union
Former Pentucket lacrosse star Hazen Pike, now entering his senior year at Pingree, has committed to Union College for lacrosse, according to the New England Twisters club team’s Twitter page. Pike played one year at Pentucket, scoring 50 goals with 13 assists as a freshman to earn CAL All-Star and Daily News All-Star honors. He subsequently transferred to Pingree, where he helped lead the Highlanders to its fifth straight New England championship as a sophomore in 2019. Pike lost his junior season to the coronavirus pandemic but is expected to remain a key factor for Pingree this coming spring.
What’s in a fullback?
Last week we ran a story about New England Patriots fullbacks Jakob Johnson and Paul Quessenberry, who have taken highly unusual paths to the NFL coming from the German Football League and the U.S. Marine Corps respectively. Wednesday the Patriots assistant coaches spoke to the media, and tight ends and fullbacks coach Nick Caley was asked what the team looks for in a good fullback.
“You look for guys that are tough and also smart, you have to smart with what we do,” Caley said. “We move those guys around and not only that, they have to have value in the kicking game too. So toughness would be the first thing and intelligence is right up there.”
Toughness and intelligence. It sounds so simple, and yet the Patriots are clearly willing to search far and wide to find it.
Softball clinics
The Newburyport High School coaching staff and players, in conjunction with the Pioneer Softball League, will be offering youth softball clinics this fall. The focus will be on general softball skills as well as pitching development. Clinics will be held Sunday mornings (start times vary based on age), and the cost is $35 for 10 weeks. Email JV Coach David Brody for more information and for a registration form at dsbrody@comcast.net.
