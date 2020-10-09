CAL to allow home fans
The Cape Ann League's athletic directors voted this week to allow home fans at games starting today, Triton athletic director Tim Alberts announced in an email to parents on Thursday. According to the email, each student-athlete will be allowed to have two parents or guardians attend each home contest, and all spectators will be required to wear a mask and remain socially distant during the game. In Triton's case specifically, families must compete a daily health screening by noon the day of a game in order to attend, and the confirmation email will serve as their ticket upon entry.
"The main purpose of the daily Covid pass is to check that everyone coming on campus is healthy and safe, and to collect contact information in case we need it for contact tracing. So forms completed in advance of the morning of a contest day will not be valid," Alberts wrote. "Please know that every school will have their own system of checking home fans, so please attend only Triton home events. We are very fortunate to be able to compete this fall and we don't want to jeopardize future events and/or seasons."
Clippers, Vikings split
The Newburyport and Triton cross country teams duked it out in a battle of the Cape Ann League's best on Thursday, with the Triton boys narrowly edging out Newburyport for a 28-29 win while the Newburyport girls handed Triton their first dual meet loss since 2017, winning convincingly by a score of 19-40. For the boys, Triton's Graham Stedfast (18:04) and Griffin White (18:43) were the top two finishers, beating out Newburyport's Bradford Duchesne (3rd, 18:50), Sam Walker (4th, 18:55) and Peter King (5th, 18:59). Triton's Jack O'Shea (6th, 19:08), Cole Jacobsen (7th, 19:10) and Sam O'Shea (12th, 19:53) were Triton's next three finishers, doing just enough to squeak out the razor tight win.
On the girls side, Newburyport's Hailey LaRosa took first (22:07), followed by Triton's Sarah Harrington (22:50) and Newburyport's Caroline Walsh (23:07). Newburyport's Bristol Banovic (23:10), Elizabeth Boelke (23:30) and Caroline Kelly (23:38) were the next three across the line, effectively clinching the win and putting the Clippers in the driver's seat in the CAL title picture.
Newburyport will be at Lynnfield next Thursday, while Triton is at North Reading.
Amesbury sweeps
The Amesbury boys and girls cross country teams each picked up their first wins of the season on Thursday against Ipswich, with the boys winning 26-29 while the girls won 23-38. Amesbury's Alex Pucillo (18:22) and Xavier Roy (18:29) were the top two overall finishers for the boys, while the girls were led by Sadie Cacho-Negrete (2nd, 23:35), Abbey Allain (3rd, 23:37) and Piper Hogg (5th, 24:12). Amesbury's teams are both now 1-1 and will host Manchester Essex next Thursday.
Clippers stay unbeaten
The Newburyport golf team continued its unbeaten start to the season, improving to 6-0 after beating Hamilton-Wenham 134-96. Andrew Cullen was the medalist for the day, leading all golfers with 30 points, and fellow Clippers Grady Childs (24 points), Sam Lyman (23 points) and Tyler Cowles (20 points) were close behind. Newburyport will next host Ipswich at the Rowley Country Club on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Learn to skate
Registration for the Merrimack Valley Skating Club’s October Learn to Skate USA program at the Graf Rink is now underway. The program focuses on the basic fundamentals needed for hockey and figure skating skill development and is open to skaters age 3 through adult. The program runs as seven-week sessions continuously throughout the year and registration is $126 plus a $20 registration fee. Classes will take place from 4 to 4:50 p.m. on Sundays and 6 to 6:50 p.m. on Thursdays starting on Oct. 15 and 18. For more information and to register visit www.thegrafrink.com or contact Alice at mvskatingclub@gmail.com.
Virtual Turkey Trot
Registration is now open for the Maudslay Turkey Trot, which will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. Runners can complete a 5K route anywhere they like, whether on the official course at Maudslay State Park or elsewhere, and official times will be posted online at the end of November. All race proceeds will benefit local charities, including Our Neighbor’s Table, Pettengill House and the Salvation Army, and entrants will also receive a T-shirt. Registration is $25 per runner, and for more information visit www.joppaflatsrunningclub.com.
