Sports in a Minute: Casey McLaren, Tufts men's basketball to Division 3 Sweet 16

Newburyport’s Casey McLaren is getting an early taste of March Madness, as the Tufts men’s basketball freshman and his Jumbos have reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division 3 Tournament. Tufts, which won the NESCAC Tournament Championship 102-94 in double overtime over Colby College, won its first two NCAA Tournament games this past weekend at home. Tufts beat Western Connecticut State 74-72 in the first round and then Rensselaer 75-66 in the second round. The Jumbos will next hit the road to take on Brockport on Saturday at 4 p.m., and should Tufts win they would face the winner of Swarthmore and Whitworth on March 20 in the Elite Eight.
Amesbury’s Flannery O’Connor, Newburyport’s Krysta Padellaro and the Framingham State women’s basketball team saw their season come to an end this past weekend, as the Rams bowed out to Amherst 70-46 in the first round of the NCAA Division 3 Tournament. O’Connor, who was named Second Team All-MASCAC and Conference Rookie of the Year, led the Rams with 14 points and five rebounds in the loss. Despite the lopsided finish, the season was a resounding success for the Rams, who set a new program record for most wins in a season (22) and won the MASCAC Conference title for the first time.
Newburyport’s Molly Laliberty has been selected as the NESCAC Women’s Lacrosse Player of the Week after helping lead her No. 2 ranked Tufts team to a pair of big wins over the course of last week. The sophomore made 16 saves on 23 shots, including 11 in the first half, to help the Jumbos come from behind to beat No. 9 ranked Amherst College 9-7. She went on to help pick up a 19-9 win over MIT, finishing the week with a .654 save percentage and a 6.00 goals against average. Laliberty becomes the first Tufts goalie to earn NESCAC Player of the Week since 2009, and early in the season the ex-Clipper standout is second in the league in save percentage (61.1%) and goals against average (5.60).
West Newbury’s Rebecca Willis and her Bates College women’s 4x400 relay team are going to nationals. The former Governor’s Academy standout and her teammates qualified as the 12th and final seed in the NCAA Division 3 Indoor Championships’ 4x400 field thanks to their performance at Saturday’s Tufts Final National Qualifying Meet, when the Bobcats ran a team-record time of 3:54.25. Willis will team up with Amanda Kaufman, Paige Rabb and Megan Seymour when the group competes at nationals on March 13-14 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The Plum Island Surfcasters will be holding their annual show at the Hope Community Church on Saturday, March 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show will feature a variety of vendors and speakers, including nationally known writer and fisherman Dennis Zambrotta, as well as a number of locals offering their expertise on fly fishing and surf fishing. There will be food and raffles, and proceeds from the event will support the Plum Island Surfcasters’ Junior Angler Program, as well as the organization’s other community efforts. For those looking to get involved with PISC, meetings are held monthly on the third Tuesday of each month at the Salisbury Senior Center.
Northern Essex Community College baseball opened its season by splitting a doubleheader with UConn Avery Point, losing the first game 6-3 before taking the second game 5-4. Amesbury’s Levi Burrill got the start in the early game, allowing three earned runs over four innings with six hits and three strikeouts, and in the second game younger brother Logan Burrill went 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBI at the plate, helping the Knights pull out the win.
