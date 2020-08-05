Sports in a Minute: Ex-Triton hoops star Wurdeman named to D3hoops All-Decade team

Wurdeman All-Decade
After wrapping up her outstanding high school career with Triton girls basketball in 2008, Rowley's Nicki Wurdeman went on to enjoy a highly successful college career at Babson College. By the time she was finished in 2012, she was a three-time D3hoops.com and Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-American selection and graduated as the program's all-time leading scorer (2,042 points) and fifth leading rebounder (1,016).
This week, Wurdeman was named D3hoops.com Fourth-Team All-Decade as one of the top 20 Division 3 women's basketball players of the 2010s.
Wurdeman broke out as a college freshman, averaging 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game to earn D3hoops.com Northeast Region Rookie of the Year honors while leading Babson to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999. As a sophomore she led the Beavers to an undefeated conference record and a trip to the Elite Eight, and as a junior she led Babson to a 30-0 start and another trip back to the Elite Eight before the team suffered their first loss just prior to the Final Four. Her senior year she won NEWMAC Player of the Year honors for the third straight year and led the team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
When all was said and done, her teams won 65 straight conference games (a streak that eventually reached 85 games after her graduation) and went 84-8 over her final three years.
Wall of Fame canceled
Due to the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Newburyport Wall of Fame ceremonies and the Paul Noyes Reilly Golf Tournament have both been canceled, event organizers announced on Tuesday. Anyone with any questions is encouraged to contact Paula Jo Souliotis at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
Football alignments unveiled
The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association has unveiled its newly approved football alignments, which will take effect starting in the fall of 2021. Under the new alignment, Newburyport High School will move up to Division 4, Triton and Pentucket will each remain in Division 5, Amesbury will drop to Division 7 and Georgetown will drop to Division 8. Under the old alignment, Newburyport, Amesbury, Pentucket and Triton were all in the Division 5 North section and Georgetown was in Division 7 North.
Schools will now have the opportunity to appeal their divisional placement and can try to either move up or down. The final alignments are expected to be finalized by next spring. For a complete list of all schools' divisional placement, visit http://www.mhsfca.net/playoff-plan--history.html.
No-no for Kimball
Trevor Kimball didn't get the opportunity to play baseball as an Amesbury High freshman this past spring, but this summer he's continued to flash the talent that once made him among the most accomplished Little League players in Amesbury history. This season Kimball is playing for the Show Baseball Academy's 14U team, and recently the rising sophomore threw a no-hitter in a 2-0 victory.
The lefty throws a four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, a curveball and a changeup, and had the spring season not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic he would likely have made an immediate impact in Amesbury's varsity rotation.
Race to the finish
The Intertown Twilight League has an exciting playoff race in store as their regular season winds down this week, as four teams are bunched up near the top of the standings. Through Monday's games, the Rockport Townies (6-2) had a half-game lead over the Rowley Rams (6-3), who beat the Ipswich Chiefs 6-0 in their penultimate game on Monday, and the Hamilton Generals and defending league champion Manchester Mariners were both a full game back at 5-3. The Rams will play the Chiefs (1-8) again in their regular season finale on Wednesday at Eiras Park at 5:45 p.m., the Generals and Mariners are set to play each other in a home-and-home series, and the Townies have a two-game set with the Beverly Giants (2-6).
