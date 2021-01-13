Fehlner, Brown key comeback
Newburyport boys basketball came from behind to beat Manchester Essex 53-50 on Monday night, with Jack Fehlner and Ronan Brown lead a fourth quarter comeback to help the Clippers stay unbeaten. Fehlner and Brown each had five points in the closing minutes, with Fehlner finishing with a team-high 13 points. Newburyport (2-0) will next face Lynnfield on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
Lien drops 33!
Georgetown’s Harrison Lien had a monster performance on Monday night, scoring 33 points to help lead his team to a 69-57 win over Triton. Lien knocked down five 3-pointers as part of his outburst and Jack Lucido added four more on his way to 14 points. Triton also got great performances from Quintin McHale (22 points) and Kyle Odoy (20 points) in the loss. Georgetown is now 3-0 and will face Rockport on Wednesday at 4 p.m., and Triton (1-1) will be at Manchester Essex on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Kiricoples goes off!
Triton sophomore Olivia Kiricoples had a statement evening on Monday, scoring a career-high 21 points in her second varsity game to help the Vikings beat Georgetown 48-35. Triton also got nine points from Caitlin Frary, and Georgetown was led by freshman Tyrah Marcelin, who also had nine points. Triton (2-0) will host Manchester Essex on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and Georgetown hosts Rockport on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Pentucket stays perfect
The Pentucket girls basketball team turned in another terrific defensive performance on Monday, beating Ipswich 43-19. Mackenzie Currie and Abby Dube each scored a team-high 12 points for Pentucket, with Dube also knocking down a pair of 3-pointers. Pentucket (3-0) next hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Cavanaugh leads STA
Merrimac’s Michael Cavanaugh enjoyed a terrific performance for St. Thomas Aquinas boys basketball this week, scoring 21 points to lead his team to a 96-67 win over Somersworth on opening night. Cavanaugh, whose older brother Andrew was a 1,000-point scorer at STA, is expected to rank among his team’s top scorers this winter.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
Spartans Spring AAU Basketball
Tryouts for the 2021 Spartans Spring AAU Basketball program are approaching and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the Sports Barn Facility in Hampton, N.H. Tryouts for boys and girls in grades 2-6 will run from 3 to 4 p.m., boys and girls in grades 7-8 will be 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and high school boys and girls will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Chris Coates at coatesnew@hotmail.com.
