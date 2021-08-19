FOOTBALL STARTS FRIDAY!
You know that fall is just around the corner when the shoulder pads start to get strapped back on. And that will be the case on Friday when Massachusetts finally starts its first day of high school football practice!
After a 5-1 Fall 2 season this past year, Amesbury returns a fair amount of talent. A player to keep an eye on, though, will certainly be Newburyport senior quarterback Finn Sullivan.
As a junior last year, Sullivan helped the Clippers to a 3-2 season after completing 53 of 80 passes for 583 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for 379 more yards on 53 carries and four TDs.
ST. A’s RECRUIT
Groveland’s Zarina Pinto will be continuing her soccer career at St. Anselm’s. The Central Catholic star scored six goals as a junior last fall.
SPEAKING OF ST. A’s
When her time comes, Groveland’s Zarina Pinto will just be the latest to join a host of local athletes who currently play for the St. Anselm women’s soccer team. Former Governor’s Academy standout Kathryn White of Georgetown is a rising-junior this fall, sisters Regan and Travis Pratt of Newburyport will both be seniors and fellow Newburyport native Cricket Good is a rising-sophomore.
JACKIE MAC RETIRES
Longtime journalist Jackie MacMullan announced her retirement on Wednesday after 40 years covering the NBA between The Boston Globe and ESPN. A pioneer in the industry, she was the first women to receive both the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010 and the PEN/ESPN Lifetime Achievement Award for Literary Sports Writing in 2019.
ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted: “Farewell to one of the enduring forces and icons of our industry — Jackie MacMullan is retiring from ESPN. Incredible talent, incredible friend. There will never be another Jackie Mac.”
MacMullen will make her final appearance on the ESPN show “Around the Horn” on August, 31.
FORTUNES LOOK BRIGHT
Another name to keep a close eye on in the coming year is Newburyport native Zach Fortuna, who’ll be entering his sophomore year at UMass Lowell. The left-handed pitcher and former St. John’s Prep standout struck out 14 in 14.1 innings pitched for the River Hawks this spring, and is looking to make a big leap in his second year.
I DIDN’T FORGET
I wanted to be sure props were given to Newburyport U11 catcher Tucker Cowles, who stopped everything that came his way in his team’s 4-2 win over Reading in Sunday’s Bay State championship game, and showcased a strong arm on some mid-inning throws to second.
