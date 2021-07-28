Rave reviews for Fry
NFL Insider Albert Breer tweeted this last week regarding the Steelers and second-round pick Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac: “TE Pat Freiermuth was a monster on Saturday. Catches everything. The rookie’s trending towards a real role.”
While that news presumably came as a nice surprise for Steelers fans, those around the Greater Newburyport area certainly aren’t shocked to hear that.
Francoeur leads Ouimet
Day 1 of the 54th annual Ouimet Memorial Tournament teed off Wednesday afternoon, and a familiar face finds himself atop the leaderboard. Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur carded a 3-under 67 to share a tie of first place with Framingham Country Club’s Kyle Tibbetts heading into Thursday’s round.
Francoeur, who will play at Louisville in the fall after a successful three-year run at the University of Rhode Island, dropped in seven birdies on the day at host Charles River Country Club. He was one of just three golfers to manage an under-par round, and did so despite a double-bogey on his third hole of the day.
After just one 18-hole round in the three-day tourney, Francoeur is in great position to repeat as the Ouimet Championship Division winner. He netted a cumulative score of 10-under par last summer to edge out another former Eagle, Nick Maccario (-9), for his first Ouimet Cup. Francoeur will tee off at 11:56 a.m. on Thursday in hopes of building a lead going into the final day.
Bolla, Thompson power Rams
Former Pentucket standout Justin Bolla of Groveland blasted a first-inning home run to jumpstart the Rowley Rams to a 6-1 win over the Manchester-Essex Mariners on Tuesday. Georgetown’s Sean Thompson also had a pair of hits and an RBI for the Rams, who moved to 10-6 and in third place in the Intertown Twilight League.
Wakefield’s Justin Barresi tossed a gem on the mound in the win, allowing only two hits over six innings with 13 strikeouts.
Busy Bruins
The Boston Bruins have been very active in the early stages of free agency. The team signed goalie Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20 million deal, forwards Nick Foligno (2yr, $3.8m AAV), Erik Haula (2yr, $2.375m AAV) and Tomas Nosek (2yr, $1.75m AAV) and defensemen Mike Reilly (3yr, $3m AAV) and Derek Forbort (3yr, $3m AAV) all on Wednesday.
This came after the team announced it traded 23-year-old goalie Dan Vladar to the Calgary Flames for a 2022 third-round pick.
Great schools
The recently-graduated Pentucket softball seniors are all headed off to great schools. Jordan Gallant is off to High Point, Nicole Tocci will be attending the University of Tampa, Sarah Sargent is headed to Endicott and Charlotte Latham is going to Eckerd College.
Sargent may look to walk on for the softball team at Endicott.
