Huge win for Georgetown
Georgetown field hockey is in the midst of one of its best seasons in recent memory, and on Tuesday the Royals picked up their biggest win yet by beating first-place Ipswich 2-1 to move right into the thick of the CAL Baker title race. Vivian Burr scored Georgetown’s first goal and then, with the game tied at 1-1, defender Chloe Sapienza went coast to coast more than 80 yards to score what turned out to be the game-winner. Ally Countie tallied an assist and Bronwyn Hadley (14 saves) and Georgetown’s defense held strong as Ipswich made a furious push over the last seven minutes to try and tie the game.
Coming off Friday’s 2-0 win over defending Division 2 North champion Lynnfield, Georgetown is now 5-2 and only a half-game back of first place in the CAL Baker standings, with Ipswich (5-2-1) still nominally in front but with Manchester Essex (5-1) in control of its destiny. Georgetown’s last three games will be against Rockport, North Reading and Pentucket.
Historic Friday for Royals
In case you missed it, last Friday was a special day for Georgetown High, with both the girls soccer and field hockey programs picking up historic wins over Lynnfield. The girls soccer team won its game 1-0, avenging an 8-2 blowout in their last meeting last year. Talia Geberth scored the winning goal on a play set up by Elle Schneider and Olivia Nisenbaum, and goalie Mary Surette made 16 saves to record the shutout. Georgetown coach Kevin Fair also credited Rylie Lasquade, Taylor Wight, Rebecca Doucette, Casey Mahoney and Allison DeLuca for playing great defensive games to help the Royals pick up their first win of the season. In the field hockey team’s 2-0 win, Burr and Countie each scored goals, Countie also had an assist and Hadley made nine saves to record the shutout.
Pentucket downs Newburyport
The Pentucket girls soccer team earned its biggest win of the season on Monday, going on the road to beat Newburyport 3-1. Mollie Cahalane got the scoring going with goal off a feed from Greta Maurer to make it 1-0 Pentucket at halftime. Sabrina Campbell added to the lead after making an incredible individual play to score midway through the fourth quarter.
Newburyport responded with a big push in the fourth, culminating with Allie Waters striking with a perfect shot from the right on a Molly Webster assist to cut the deficit to one. Pentucket answered with another insurance goal from Riley Bucco assisted by Jacey Jennings to close out the win. Pentucket goalie Emma Breen made 12 saves in what was likely her best performance of the year, and Pentucket also got great defensive games from Katelyn Sudbay and Summer Goodwin.
Pentucket golf wins again
After four straight seasons with two wins or fewer, the Pentucket golf program is enjoying its best year in recent memory. On Tuesday the team broke through with its third win of the season after beating Georgetown 84-72. Ava Spencer led Pentucket with 23 points, Dom Cignetti had 18 points and Ethan Davey had 13 points to lead the way. Pentucket will wrap up its season on Wednesday at Ipswich.
Dwight scores two
Pentucket field hockey’s Haley Dwight has been on a tear offensively, and on Tuesday the sophomore forward scored two more goals to help her team beat Amesbury 2-0. Liv Reagan recorded an assist and Charlene Basque had five saves to record her second straight shutout. Dwight is now up to six goals on the season and Pentucket owns a 4-2 overall record with four games to play.
Goodman launches podcast network
College basketball insider and Newburyport resident Jeff Goodman announced on Tuesday the launch of the Field of 68 Media Network, a new college basketball podcast network that will feature more than a dozen college basketball podcasts hosted by former players and prominent media members. The network will launch with a trio of national podcasts, including The Goodman and Hummel Podcast hosted by Goodman and former Purdue All-American Robbie Hummel, along with 12 school-specific shows covering programs like Syracuse, Kentucky and Michigan State.
