Royals stay unbeaten
The Georgetown field hockey team is off to a great start, picking up a 2-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham to stay unbeaten on the season. Vivian Burr and Madeleine Mogavero scored the two Georgetown goals, both of which were assisted by Allie Countie, and goalie Brownwyn Hadley made seven saves to record her second consecutive shutout to start the season. Georgetown (2-0) will be at Manchester Essex on Monday at 2 p.m.
First win
Georgetown golf picked up its first win of the season Tuesday, beating Amesbury in a tight 99-94 victory. Jack Sorenson (27 points) and Logan Corriveau (26 points) led the way for the Royals, who are now 1-3 on the season through the first week. Brady Landry (19 points) and Ian Pelletier (17 points) were the top scorers for Amesbury (0-3).
Hat trick for Pettet
Amesbury’s Alyssa Pettet, one of the state’s top returning players, got off to a fast start Monday afternoon, recording three goals and an assist to lead her team to a 6-1 win over Georgetown girls soccer on opening day. Cali Catarius (1 goal, 2 assists), MK McElaney (1 goal, 1 assist) and McKenna Hallinan (1 goal, 1 assist) all got in on the action too, and Julia Campbell picked up the win in net. Georgetown’s Carena Ziolkowski scored her first varsity goal to get the Royals on the board, and freshman Kayla Gibbs had the assist for her first varsity point. Amesbury (1-0) will next face Newburyport on Saturday at 10 a.m., while Georgetown (0-1) hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
Goldey’s winner
C.J. Goldey scored Georgetown’s first goal of the season late in the first half, and that’s all the offense his team would need as the Royals picked up a 1-0 win over Amesbury boys soccer on Monday. Cam Rooney had the assist and Luke van Galen made six saves to record the shutout. Despite the setback, the result was also highly encouraging for Amesbury, which is coming off a winless season and did not hold opponents to one goal or fewer in a single game last year.
Collision course
If the first week of the season is any indication, Triton and Newburyport golf should be the teams to beat as the Cape Ann League title picture takes shape. Both teams remain undefeated, with Newburyport improving to 4-0 with Monday’s 151-75 win over Lynnfield while defending CAL champion Triton moved to 2-0 after beating Georgetown 139-97. Newburyport was led by Andrew Cullen and Colin Richmond (28 points each) and also by the surprising Grady Childs, who was once again among the team’s top scorers (27 points) despite barely cracking the initial varsity lineup. Triton was paced by defending league MVP Cael Kohan and by Griffin Houlihan, who also tied for the lead with 28 points each. Newburyport is next at Georgetown on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. while Triton hosts North Reading on Friday. The two sides are scheduled to meet on Monday, Oct. 19 at Rowley Country Club.
Virtual Turkey Trot
Registration is now open for the Maudslay Turkey Trot, which will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. Runners can complete a 5K route anywhere they like, whether on the official course at Maudslay State Park or elsewhere, and official times will be posted online at the end of November. All race proceeds will benefit local charities, including Our Neighbor’s Table, Pettengill House and the Salvation Army, and entrants will also receive a T-shirt. Registration is $25 per runner, and for more information visit www.joppaflatsrunningclub.com.
