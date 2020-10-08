Game postponed
Wednesday afternoon's Georgetown vs. Hamilton-Wenham girls soccer game was postponed out of what Georgetown athletic director Ryan Browner described as "an abundance of caution." Browner said no other scheduling changes are expected as of now, and while he couldn't confirm any details, he said "we felt it was best today to proceed how we proceeded." It's unclear if Georgetown will practice on Thursday, but the team's next game against Manchester Essex is still on as scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.
Lyman leads Clippers
Newburyport golf stayed undefeated with another decisive win Wednesday, this time beating Georgetown 118-91. Sam Lyman was the medalist, leading the Clippers with 27 points, and Colin Richmond (24 points) and Grady Childs (22 points) were close behind. Georgetown's top scorers were Logan Corriveau (23 points) and Jack Sorenson (20 points). Newburyport is now 5-0 on the year at the season's halfway point and will be at Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Georgetown (1-4) will have some time off before hosting Rockport next Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Scoreless draw
Georgetown boys soccer played Hamilton-Wenham to a 0-0 tie on Wednesday, with the two sides primarily battling it out in the midfield while each defense was able to turn away the few scoring chances the opposing offense produced. Georgetown goalie Luke van Galen made three saves to record the shutout and Aidan Maguire, Cam Rooney and Cole Zadina all went the distance to play the full 80 minutes. Coach Chris DiFranco also gave a shoutout to Mark Rose and Sean Lavelle for their work at outside midfield. Georgetown (1-0-1) is at Manchester Essex on Monday at 10 a.m.
Learn to skate
Registration for the Merrimack Valley Skating Club's October Learn to Skate USA program at the Graf Rink is now underway. The program focuses on the basic fundamentals needed for hockey and figure skating skill development and is open to skaters age 3 through adult. The program runs as seven-week sessions continuously throughout the year and registration is $126 plus a $20 registration fee. Classes will take place from 4 to 4:50 p.m. on Sundays and 6 to 6:50 p.m. on Thursdays starting on Oct. 15 and 18. For more information and to register visit www.thegrafrink.com or contact Alice at mvskatingclub@gmail.com.
Virtual Turkey Trot
Registration is now open for the Maudslay Turkey Trot, which will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. Runners can complete a 5K route anywhere they like, whether on the official course at Maudslay State Park or elsewhere, and official times will be posted online at the end of November. All race proceeds will benefit local charities, including Our Neighbor’s Table, Pettengill House and the Salvation Army, and entrants will also receive a T-shirt. Registration is $25 per runner, and for more information visit www.joppaflatsrunningclub.com.
