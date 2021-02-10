Georgetown to vote on Fall 2
With the ‘Fall 2’ season set to begin in a couple of weeks, the Georgetown School Committee will vote Thursday on whether or not the Royals will participate. Georgetown High’s basketball teams were shut down mid-winter due to a COVID-19 outbreak, so the Georgetown decision-makers will be weighing whether or not to give it another try for football and girls volleyball, whose seasons are scheduled to run from Feb. 22 to April 25. The School Committee will meet virtually on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m.
Indoor football practices approved
One major concern with football during the Fall 2 season was how teams might handle disruptions caused by a late-winter snowstorm. Originally state guidelines ruled that all football activities had to take place outdoors, and because MIAA rules dictate that Massachusetts football players must participate in at least 15 practice days before playing in a game, a snowstorm that hit during the preseason could potentially have prevented teams from practicing if field space couldn’t be cleared and forced early-season games to be postponed.
To avoid that scenario, the state has released updated guidelines allowing football teams to hold non-contact workouts and conditioning indoors while still requiring all competitive practices and games to be held outside.
Snow postponements
Due to Tuesday’s snow, all of the day’s originally scheduled high school games were postponed to later this week. Among those, the Newburyport vs. Triton girls basketball game and Pentucket vs. Ipswich boys basketball game were both bumped to Thursday at 5:45 p.m., and the Triton vs. North Reading boys hockey game was pushed to Friday at 5 p.m.
Newburyport finishes unbeaten
Newburyport boys basketball officially put a bow on its undefeated regular season Monday, riding a huge third quarter surge past Rockport for an 81-60 win over Rockport. Sophomore Will Thoreson enjoyed a career performance, knocking down four 3-pointers in the fourth to finish with 12 points, Jacob Robertson was terrific as usual with 20 points to lead the Clippers, and Rockport’s Kyle Beal led all scorers with 28 points. Newburyport will now go into the CAL Kinney Boys Basketball Tournament as the top seed and will learn its semifinal opponent when brackets are unveiled later this week.
Huge second half
After a back-and-forth first half, Amesbury girls basketball blew by Hamilton-Wenham after the break, finishing the game on a 43-9 run to beat the Generals 64-31. Avery Hallinan led the Indians with 21 points and Gabby Redford had one of her best games of the year with 17 points. Amesbury is now 7-2 on the year and will wrap up its regular season on Friday against CAL Kinney power Pentucket.
Clippers sweep Medford
Newburyport girls hockey wrapped up a two-game sweep of Medford on Monday, following an 8-3 weekend blowout with a decisive 4-0 win in the rematch. Ellie Turgeon, Fiona Dunphy, Izzy Kirby and Shannon Brennan all scored for the Clippers, with Grace Kelleher, Erin Irons and Abby Stauss tallying assists while eighth grader Allie Bell recorded the shutout. Newburyport is now 5-2-1 and will look to make it three straight wins on Wednesday night against Beverly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.