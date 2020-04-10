Sports in a Minute: Georgetown's Begin, former St. John's Prep baseball star, transferring to Wheaton

Begin to Wheaton
Georgetown’s Zach Begin, a former baseball standout at St. John’s Prep, announced this week that he is transferring from St. Joseph’s (Maine) to Wheaton College. Begin, a talented right handed pitcher, went 7-1 with 101 strikeouts in 99.0 career innings in two seasons at St. Joseph’s. He will have two years of eligibility starting next spring and will join a Wheaton team that started this spring 7-1 before the coronavirus shutdown and went 29-12 the year prior.
Bellefeuille to Gordon
Georgetown senior Jason Bellefeuille has committed to Gordon College for baseball, the Georgetown High athletics Twitter account announced this week. Bellefeuille is coming off a junior year that saw him pitch 22.1 innings while striking out 17, and this spring he was expected to rank among the Royals’ top pitchers. Bellefeuille also averaged 6.8 points per game for Georgetown basketball this winter, helping lead the Royals to a 12-11 record and an appearance in the Division 4 North semifinals, and he will join a Gordon baseball team that was off to an 8-5 start this spring after going 10-28 the year before.
MIAA’s next meeting
The MIAA’s Board of Directors has scheduled its next meeting for Monday at noon, at which time the board is expected to vote on the recommendations issued by the MIAA Tournament Management Committee earlier this week. Among the recommendations: a postseason cutoff date of June 21 for track and field, with the pentathlon scheduled for June 25 and the sectional meets for June 27 and 28; a postseason cutoff date of June 11 for spring golf, with tournaments beginning June 15; and no definitive date by which postseason tournaments would be canceled should schools remain closed past May 4.
MacBurnie mystery solved
For at least the last decade and potentially longer, former Newburyport hockey standout Jeff MacBurnie, who played from 1977-81, has stood in the official Newburyport High record books as having 116 career points. That total is reflected on most of the major statewide databases and for all intents and purposes has been considered the official total for as long as anyone currently connected to Newburyport hockey can remember.
However, during the course of our research into the area’s 100-point scorers, MacBurnie’s family came up with an old Daily News clipping from the early 80s that indicated MacBurnie may have finished with more points than that, and that the 116 figure was likely just for Cape Ann League games and not including non-league action. After considerable research, we believe MacBurnie’s actual career totals were 62 goals and 66 assists for 128 points, which would have made him the program’s all-time leading scorer at the time of his graduation. Big thanks to Jeff’s son Bailey, a former St. Mary’s of Lynn and UMass Boston hockey standout, for providing the old clips that helped piece Jeff’s totals together.
NHS Wall of Fame
The Newburyport Wall of Fame is accepting nominations for 2020. Honorees should be men or women who have made significant contributions to athletics at Newburyport High School, including players, coaches, teachers, administrators or others. Students aren’t eligible until 20 years after their graduation from NHS, and all others will become eligible five years after the completion of their active service. The nomination deadline is June 1 and all nominations should be sent to Kathy Cutter at Newburyport High School, 241 High Street Newburyport MA. 01950, or to Paula Jo Souliotis at 17 Maple Street, Salisbury MA. 01952, or by email at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.