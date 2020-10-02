Fuller to Holy Cross
Governor’s Academy football star Jordan Fuller has committed to play Division 1 college football at Holy Cross, he and the school both announced on Twitter this week. Fuller was the Greater Newburyport area’s leading rusher last fall, tallying 1,371 yards rushing and 13 total touchdowns, and likely would have been again this fall if not for the pandemic’s disruption to the Independent School League’s season.
By committing to Holy Cross, Fuller will be following in the footsteps of his father Jerome, who owns one of the greatest single-seasons in program history. The elder Fuller was a Division 1-AA All-American as a senior in 1991, setting single-season program records in rushing yards (1,465), carries (266), and most 100-yard rushing games (nine) while leading the Crusaders to a perfect 11-0 season. He was also a baseball star and was inducted into the Holy Cross Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2005.
Fuller becomes the second local football star to commit to Holy Cross in the past few years. Georgetown’s Hunter Lane is currently a freshman tight end for the Crusaders.
McDonough to St. Lawrence
Triton girls soccer goalie Darcie McDonough announced this week on social media that she has committed to play Division 3 college soccer at St. Lawrence University. The senior captain, who played a key role in advocating for the return of high school sports in the Cape Ann League this summer, is expected to rank as one of the league’s top goalkeepers this fall. She will join a St. Lawrence team that went 12-5 last fall.
Triton hires new swim coach
The Triton Regional school district announced Thursday that Rebecca Burrell has been hired as the new head coach of the Triton swimming and diving co-op. Burrell becomes the second coach in the young program’s history, succeeding Diane Sagaser, who helped establish the program in 2013.
No fans, for now
Among the many safety protocols that have been implemented by local schools to help get fall sports off the ground, by far the most unpopular has been the decision not to allow fans in attendance for the first two weeks of the season. League officials say they plan to re-evaluate once they’ve had a chance to get their new gameday protocols and contact tracing strategies established, but for now fans are reminded that no spectators will be allowed as the season kicks off over the next few days.
In the meantime, fans will have the opportunity to catch certain games remotely. Newburyport, for instance, is live streaming all games played at the football stadium on the NFHS Network.
Wrong way!
Normally before every cross country meet both teams will walk the course so everyone knows where they’re supposed to run. Due to the pandemic, that ritual isn’t happening this year, and Thursday’s Triton vs. Ipswich girls cross country meet wound up going haywire after both teams wound up running the wrong way, shaving nearly a mile off the course.
Since both teams essentially ran the same race, even if it was the wrong one, the coaches agreed to go with the results as run. As a result, the Triton girls picked up a 19-36 win despite the fact that the Vikings top runners actually did run the correct route and wound up finishing further behind the pack as a result. Triton’s Erin Wallwork, Ella Visconti and Ava Burl crossed the finish line first to help give their team the win.
Luckily the boys race went much more smoothly, with Triton winning 23-38. Graham Stedfast finished second overall and Griffin White took third.
Clippers take opener
The Newburyport boys and girls cross country teams won their season openers against North Reading on Thursday, with the boys winning 23-38 while the girls won in dominating fashion 16-47. The boys were led by Sam Walker, who took first overall in 15:36, and then the Clippers took fourth through ninth to lock up the win. Bradford Duchesne (4th, 15:49), Aimon Fadil (5th, 15:55), Peter King (6th, 16:28), Sean Brennan (7th, 16:30), Owen Roberts (8th, 16:34) and Matt Murray (9th, 16:40) rounded out Newburyport’s top seven.
On the girls side, Newburyport had nine of the top 10 overall runners, with Hailey LaRosa leading the way in first (18:55) followed by Caroline Walsh (2nd, 19:02), Bristol Banovic (3rd, 19:11) and Elizabeth Boelke (4th, 19:26). Newburyport is at Triton next Thursday.
Triton golf wins
The defending CAL champion Triton golf team got off to a strong start this fall, beating Rockport 149-105 in its opener. Cael Kohan led Triton with 32 points, followed by Braeden McDonald (28 points), Rick Gardella (27 points), Griffin Houlihan (23 points) and Connor Houlihan (21 points). Triton is now 1-0 and will host Georgetown next on Monday.
