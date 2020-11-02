O’Leary offered by Michigan
Governor’s Academy football star Peyton O’Leary announced this weekend that he has received a preferred walk-on offer from Michigan football, giving the Byfield resident an opportunity to potentially join one of the top programs in the country. O’Leary, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver, did not get to play his senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic but made 17 catches for 403 yards and five touchdowns while helping Governor’s football to a 7-2 record as a junior in 2019. O’Leary is also a lacrosse star, and if he decides to choose that path instead of football he will join his older brother Shane and play Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Amherst.
Stedfast, Dalgar honored
Triton senior Graham Stedfast and Pentucket freshman Kaylie Dalgar were each honored as Boston Globe Cross Country Runners of the Week after their brilliant performances in last Thursday’s meet. Stedfast was one of three boys selected after placing first overall (17:40) to lead Triton to a 17-40 win over Pentucket, improving the Vikings to 5-0 while clinching the first Cape Ann League title in program history. Dalgar was one of three girls selected thanks to her breakout performance in the girls race, beating out more established league stars in Triton’s Sarah Harrington and Pentucket’s Phoebe Rubio to win in 19:40. Pentucket won the meet 19-40 to improve to 3-0 on the year.
Tough start for Nittany Lions
The good news for Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth and his Penn State football teammates is that the season is happening at all after it was initially cancelled. The bad news is that the Nittany Lions are now 0-2 after Saturday’s 38-25 loss to No. 3 ranked Ohio State and now face extremely long odds to reach the College Football Playoff. Freiermuth made three catches for 46 yards in the loss, and teammate Jahan Dotson enjoyed the game of his life, making eight catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns, including a highlight reel one-handed touchdown catch that may go down as one of the plays of the year for college football.
Iced out
Due to this weekend’s unseasonably early winter storm, and also due to restrictions in some CAL school districts prohibiting games against teams in high-risk “red” communities, all of the area’s high school games from Friday through Sunday were postponed. Several of those games will be made up today, including the Amesbury vs. Triton boys and girls soccer games and the Newburyport vs. Ipswich boys and girls soccer games. The Triton vs. Amesbury field hockey game has been rescheduled to Thursday, the Triton vs. Rockport field hockey and Georgetown vs. Rockport boys and girls soccer games have been postponed to Saturday, the Georgetown vs. Rockport field hockey game will be made up on Monday, Nov. 9, and the Pentucket vs. Lynnfield boys and girls soccer games do not yet have a make-up date.
Spartans Basketball Winter Skills
Spartans Basketball will be holding Winter Skills sessions at the Sports Barn on 95 Drakeside road in Hampton, N.H. The program runs for eight weeks beginning on Friday, Nov. 20 from 4-5 p.m. (grades 2-6) and 5-6 p.m. (grades 7-12). The cost is $100 for unlimited skills sessions or $20 per drop in. Register at NHSpartans.com or e-mail CoatesNew@hotmail.com for more information.
