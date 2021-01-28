Sports in a Minute: Hallinan scores 26 as Amesbury girls basketball wins third straight

Hallinan drops 26!
Amesbury’s Avery Hallinan erupted for a season-high 26 points on Wednesday, single-handedly outscoring Triton in a lopsided 65-19 win. Hallinan was joined on the scoresheet by Gabby Redford (13 points) and by sister McKenna Hallinan, who also had a season-high 11 points. Triton sophomore Olivia Kiricoples was once again a bright spot, scoring 10 points to lead the Vikings, and Molly Kimball (5 points) and Caitlin Frary (4 points) had the team’s other points. Amesbury is now 3-1 and will ride a three-game winning streak into Friday’s tilt with North Reading, and Triton (2-3) will look to break its three-game losing streak Friday at Pentucket.
Triton holds on
Triton boys basketball held off a furious late rally by Amesbury on Wednesday, pulling out a thrilling 47-46 win at home. Kyle Odoy (12 points), Travis Overbaugh (10 points), Dylan Wilkinson (9 points) and Griffin Dupuis (9 points) combined for a strong offensive showing, helping Triton to a 15-point halftime lead before Amesbury rallied for an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter to nearly come all the way back. Kyle Donovan had 14 points to lead Amesbury and Cam Keliher, Matt Welch and Rocco Kokinacis all had eight points each for the Indians. Triton (3-4) will next face Pentucket on Friday, while Amesbury (1-4) takes on North Reading on Friday.
Newburyport stays unbeaten
Newburyport hockey picked up another key win in the Cape Ann League on Wednesday night, downing North Reading 4-2 to improve to 5-0-1 on the year. Ryan Archer had a hat trick, Colin Richmond had two goals and Tony Lucci added another late as the Clippers moved into sole possession of first place in the CAL standings. Newburyport will be back in action on Saturday against Lynnfield.
Triton girls swimming rolls
While it took nearly a week for the final results to be compiled, last Wednesday’s virtual meet between Triton and Lynnfield wound up being a massive win for the Triton girls. The Vikings finished with the 118-48 victory after collecting 10 total first place finishes, including all three relay events. Abriana Cronstrom and Peyton Gibbs each won two individual events and two relays, and Georgia Cobb, Alexandra Flodman and Grace Chapman each won one individual event and two relays for the Vikings.
The Triton boys also won most of its races, but Lynnfield’s superior depth allowed it to pull out the 110-70 win. Henry Brien and Austin Hyer each won two individual events and two relays and Owen Brosch picked up wins in the 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay. Both teams are now 2-1 on the season.
Captains Corner
With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
