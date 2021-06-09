Too hot to handle
With the region in the grip of a sweltering heat wave these past few days, virtually all of the area's originally scheduled high school games for both Monday and Tuesday were postponed to cooler days. For a complete list of postponements and the latest scheduling information, check out mascores.com.
Batchelder earns All-NEPSAC honors
Newburyport's Callie Batchelder enjoyed an outstanding first year of high school lacrosse this spring, and this week the Governor's Academy sophomore was honored as an All-NEPSAC Class B selection. Batchelder was joined by teammate Lilla Reinertson on the first team, and Cara Nugent and Ashley Hart were also chosen as Honorable Mention selections.
Locals getting big looks
Massachusetts often doesn't get as much respect as other regions when it comes to big-time college football recruiting, but a pair of North Shore locals have recently garnered interest from some of the top football programs in the country. Central Catholic sophomore tight end Preston Zinter, a 6-foot-3 North Andover resident and the younger brother of University of Michigan lineman Zak Zinter, has received offers from a litany of top programs, including Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Georgia, South Carolina, LSU and Arizona, among others.
Arizona has also reportedly offered Ipswich star Nikhil Walker, a 6-foot-5, 243-pound defensive end who helped lead the Tigers to a perfect season this past spring and who recently earned All-State honors from the Mass High School Football Coaches Association. Walker has also been offered by Colorado State but will first play a post-grad year at Bridgton Academy this coming fall.
Legion Baseball
Registration for this upcoming summer’s American Legion baseball season is still ongoing. To play for the local Post 150 team, players must live in or attend school in the Amesbury, Georgetown, Ipswich, Newburyport, Pentucket or Triton school districts. Those born between 2002-03 are eligible for Sr. Legion and players born 2004 or later for Jr. Legion Baseball. Both teams have openings and roster submission will conclude when the rosters are full. The season will start after high school baseball approximately June 21, and no weekend games are scheduled. The season will conclude at the end of July and playoffs will be completed by August 10. For more information contact Mike Quinn via phone, text or email at 978-364-3468 or post150baseball@gmail.com.
Captains Corner
With spring sports underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
