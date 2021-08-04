Props to MacLean
New Balance coach Mark Coogan of Newburyport is certainly proud of trainee Heather MacLean for her Olympic performance over the last few days. A Peabody native, MacLean advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal round of the women’s 1,500-meter after a solid race in the quarters, but saw her Olympic run come to an end after she finished 12th in 4:05.33 — the top 5 advanced to the finals.
Still, it was a magical run for MacLean, all the way from the Olympic Trials in Oregon last month to the Games in Tokyo.
NorEasters start playoff run
After finishing the regular season with a 13-5 record, the Rowley NorEasters earned the No. 6 seed in the North Shore Baseball League playoffs, which begin today. The NorEasters will travel to Saugus’ World Series Park to take on the North Shore Storm with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
Ace Billy Stickney has a 5-0 record on the mound with a 2.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34.0 innings pitched this summer, and is a strong candidate to get the ball Thursday night. Rowley’s Tyler Godfrey has 10 hits in 18 at-bats for the NorEasters this summer as well.
Drinks on Curry
Steph Curry shouldn’t have any issues paying for anything for the rest of his life. The Golden State Warriors star signed a four-year, $215 million extension to stay with the team through the 2025-26 season.
Curry is the first player in NBA history to sign two separate contracts worth over $200 million.
Kanter is back
The Celtics brought back a familiar face on Wednesday, signing forward Enes Kanter to a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum. Kanter averaged 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds last year for Portland while shooting a career-best 60.5 percent from the field.
He last was with the Celtics during the 2019-20 season.
Casas on fire
As each day passes, Red Sox fans should get more and more excited about top prospect Triston Casas. The slugging first baseman is currently playing for Team USA in Tokyo, and is leading all Olympic competitors with three home runs and eight RBI.
The 21-year-old blasted a two-run homer in the top of the first to lift the Americans over the Dominican Republic, 3-1, Wednesday morning and into the semifinals.
Full race results
Forgot to mention in Tuesday’s coverage that the full results for the Yankee Homecoming 5k race can be found at athlinks.com. Click the drop-down bar on the home page to select “Events,” then type in Yankee Homecoming into the search bar.
