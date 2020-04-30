Flag Day 5K canceled
The 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund, which organizes the annual Derek Hines Flag Day 5K, announced on Wednesday that this year’s in-person race has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Those who have already registered will have three options: runners can either participate in the virtual Flag Day 5K road race, in which runners can complete their own 5K route the weekend of Flag Day (June 13-14) to honor Hines and other military personnel and families, they can defer their registration to the 2021 Flag Day 5K, or they can request a refund.
Whether or not they had already registered, anyone interested in participating in the virtual Flag Day 5K can do so free of charge. Runners are encouraged to share their pictures on social media (@DerekHinesFund on Instagram and Facebook) while making sure to follow social distancing guidelines, and runners who make a donation to the Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund will also receive a medal. For more information, visit https://derekhinesfund.com/flag-day-5k/.
Patriots All-Decade Team
The New England Patriots announced their All-Decade team for the 2010s on Wednesday, honoring 28 of the best players and coaches from the past decade. The offensive list included Tom Brady at quarterback, James White at running back, James Develin at fullback, Julian Edelman and Wes Welker at wide receiver, Rob Gronkowski at tight end, Danny Amendola as the flex offensive player and Nate Solder, Logan Mankins, David Andrews, Joe Thuney and Sebastian Vollmer on the offensive line. The defensive group included Chandler Jones and Trey Flowers at defensive end, Vince Wilfork and Lawrence Guy at defensive tackle, Rob Ninkovich and Kyle Van Noy at outside linebacker, Dont’a Hightower and Jerod Mayo at inside linebacker, Stephon Gilmore and Malcolm Butler at cornerback and Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung at safety. The special teams group included Stephen Gostkowski at kicker, Ryan Allen at punter, Edelman at kick/punt returner and Matthew Slater at general special teams, and Bill Belichick was unsurprisingly honored as head coach.
Youth Hockey Ice Requests
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Graf Rink and Shamrocks Rink Management will be accepting ice requests for the upcoming 2020-21 season via email only for the foreseeable future. Anybody interested in requesting ice time should contact Nikki Roberts at the Graf Rink (nikki@thegrafrink.com) with their ice requests no later than May 15.
Daily News All-Decade Teams
In the coming weeks we will be honoring Greater Newburyport’s top athletes from the past decade as part of our Daily News All-Decade teams. Selections will be from the Class of 2011 onwards, and anyone who would like to make a nomination should email Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Those submitting nominations should include as much information as possible, including season and career stats if available, awards and honors, as well as future success in college and beyond.
NHS Wall of Fame
The Newburyport Wall of Fame is accepting nominations for 2020. Honorees should be men or women who have made significant contributions to athletics at Newburyport High School, including players, coaches, teachers, administrators or others. Students aren’t eligible until 20 years after their graduation from NHS, and all others will become eligible five years after the completion of their active service. The nomination deadline is June 1 and all nominations should be sent to Kathy Cutter at Newburyport High School, 241 High Street Newburyport MA. 01950, or to Paula Jo Souliotis at 17 Maple Street, Salisbury, MA 01952, or by email at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
