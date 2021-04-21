Katavolos honored
Coming off another strong week for Saint Michael's College men's lacrosse, Newburyport's Max Katavolos was named to the Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honor Roll. Katavolos scored seven goals in two games for the Purple Knights for the week ending Sunday, April 18, including six in a 16-13 loss to Assumption on Saturday. That marked the most goals scored in a game by a Saint Michael's player since Pete Donnally scored seven back in 2013, and overall Katavolos now ranks third in the NE-10 in scoring with 19 goals along with three assists.
Drislane debuts
Saint Michael's seems to have developed a strong pipeline of local lacrosse talent, as former Pentucket great Amanda Drislane is also now playing for the Purple Knights and making an impact for the women's lacrosse team. Drislane, a freshman attacker from West Newbury, is currently second on the team in scoring with nine goals and two assists in seven games. Notably, former Pentucket great Erin Mikson is also on the roster and Saint Michael's leading scorer is former Masconomet great Kaitlyn Waystack.
Skyhawks return to action
After more than a year away from competition due to the pandemic, former Pentucket track stars Katie Giusti and Kaley Enright made their long-awaited returns this month as Stonehill women's track and field held its first meets of the year. In the Skyhawks' opener against Bentley, Giusti won the high jump (5-1 1/2) and Enright placed second in the 100 (13.43) and javelin (111-3). Then this past weekend against Division 1 Holy Cross, Giusti took second in the high jump (5-3 3/4) and Enright second in the javelin (103-7) and fifth in the 100 (13.54). In addition, Amesbury's Michaela Halloran placed fourth in the 5,000 meters for Holy Cross.
In addition to her return to competition, Giusti was also recently honored by Stonehill as the women's track team's recipient of the St. Thomas Aquinas Award presented to the athlete with the highest cumulative GPA on the team. Giusti received the honor for the second time in her career.
Big donation to Flag Day 5K
Newburyport Bank announced this week that it has donated $10,000 as a Gold Star Sponsor of the upcoming 10th annual 1st Lt. Derek Hines Flag Day 5K, which will be held virtually from June 10-14. The donation will help support the 5K's mission to provide financial assistance for Massachusetts' soldiers and their families who have incurred severe, career-ending and life-altering injuries while on active duty. The fund and the race were established in honor of Newburyport native Derek Hines, a West Point graduate who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan on Sept. 1, 2005.
“This 5K race has become a fixture in our community and a wonderful way to honor 1st LT. Derek Hines,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, President and CEO of the Bank, in a statement announcing the donation. “It honors the bravery of 1st Lt. Hines, and at the same time raises funds for both active military personnel and veterans. We owe a debt of gratitude to these heroes that we can never truly repay, but we can support initiatives that support them. It’s truly an honor to be a Gold Star Sponsor for this event.”
Post 150 Nor’Easters Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Post 150 Nor’Easters Baseball season. Players that live in the school districts of Amesbury, Georgetown, Ipswich, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton are eligible to play. Players born in 2002 and 2003 are eligible for Sr. Legion, and players born 2004 and 2005 and after are eligible for Jr. Legion baseball. If enough players sign up the program could offer additional Senior and Junior teams. Games will be played against other teams from Essex County. The season begins approximately June 17 and will end with a State Tournament around August 8. Every effort will be made to keep high school teammates together if possible. Player registration will end on May 15, when the insurance and league fees are due. Contact Mike Quinn at post150baseball@gmail.com or 978-364-3468 for more information.
