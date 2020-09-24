Lynnfield no longer red
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released its weekly Covid-19 report on Wednesday night, and the report contained good news for the Cape Ann League. Lynnfield, which had been labeled as "red" the last two weeks, making the Pioneers ineligible to compete in fall athletics, has been upgraded to "yellow," giving Lynnfield the opportunity to start its season.
One potentially troubling development, however, was that Newburyport was downgraded from green to yellow in the latest report. Should Newburyport get downgraded again to red in a future report, the Clippers' fall season could be disrupted.
The rest of the league remains in good shape from a Covid-19 perspective. North Reading is listed as green and all eight of the league's other schools (Amesbury, Georgetown, Hamilton-Wenha, Ipswich, Manchester Essex, Pentucket, Rockport and Triton) are all unshaded.
Back in action
It's been more than six months since Triton hockey took the ice against Lincoln-Sudbury in the Division 2 North final at the Tsongas Center on March 9, which remains the last time a local team took part in an official high school game. The long wait will end next week, however, as the fall season officially gets started. Golf will be the first sport to resume, with matches starting on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Cross country will follow on Thursday, Oct. 1, field hockey will begin on Friday, Oct. 2, and then soccer will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 3.
White, Andrews absent
New England Patriots running back James White and center David Andrews were both absent from Wednesday's practice ahead of this weekend's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. White was inactive on Sunday after learning that his parents were involved in a deadly car accident which killed his father and seriously injured his mother, and Andrews is reportedly dealing with a hand injury. Defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), linebacker Brandon Copeland (knee), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee) and wide receiver N'Keal Harry (ankle) were all limited on Wednesday.
Rookie linebacker Josh Uche was back after missing Sunday's game with an ankle injury, which kept him out of practice last Thursday and limited him on Friday. Uche has been inactive for each of the first two games and coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that he needs more practice time before he can get into a game. Fellow linebacker Derek Rivers was also back on the field after leaving Sunday's game due to injury.
Captains Corner
With fall sports set to return this week, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com once tryouts begin this Friday or any time after captains have been selected if they have not been already. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Apple Harvest Run
This year’s 31st annual Apple Harvest Run will be held virtually due to the pandemic, and those who register can complete the 5-mile, 5K or children’s 1-mile fun run on their own anytime between Oct. 4-18. Registration is $30 for the 5-mile and 5K and $15 for the children’s 1-mile fun run, and all proceeds will benefit educational programs at the Dr. John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury. For more information, visit http://www.appleharvestrun.org.
